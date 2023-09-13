Mesquite residents will see a tax election this November, after council passed a budget requiring a $0.69 per $100 valuation property tax rate.
According to Mesquite City Manager Cliff Keheley, the proposed tax rate will be $0.03186 more than the current tax rate.
“State law requires any city that wants to increase their revenue above 3.5% to hold an election for the citizens,” Keheley said. “City Council approved a budget that requires that higher revenue to achieve those certain goals we have.”
On Sept. 26, the city will hold its first of two town halls at 6:30 p.m. at Florence Recreation Center to inform residents on what additional resources the city aims to obtain with the increased tax rate.
According to Keheley, the raised tax rate will primarily revolve around hiring new firefighters, police officers and allocate money for roadway improvement, as well as funding for Mesquite’s Community Care Team, a coalition focusing on proactive and reactive mental health services for residents’ in the communities of Balch Springs, Mesquite, Seagoville, and Sunnyvale.
In addition to its town halls, the city will also mail a brochure to every home in the city, as well as post information on the city website.
“We're happy to talk with any homeowners association or community group to provide more information,” Keheley said.
The city’s second town hall will take place at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Rutherford Recreation Center.
“I think it's important for the residents to understand that the average homeowner will see an increase of $16 per month, if they have a $200,000 home,” Mesquite Mayor Daniel Aleman said. “Those who are 65 and older will be exempt from the tax. We have kept public safety for our residents a high priority, and we want to continue to do that.”
