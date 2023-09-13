Mesquite city hall

Mesquite residents will see a tax election this November, after council passed a budget requiring a $0.69 per $100 valuation property tax rate.

According to Mesquite City Manager Cliff Keheley, the proposed tax rate will be $0.03186 more than the current tax rate.


