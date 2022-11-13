Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of Nov. 13.
Mesquite Hometown Holiday Market
Join the city of Mesquite for the fourth annual Mesquite Hometown Holiday Market at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at 1700 Rodeo Dr. The first 50 shoppers in line will receive a free swag bag full of goodies from the vendors. Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be from noon to 3 p.m. This event is child and pet-friendly.
Rock convention
Dallas Gem and Mineral Society presents the annual Dallas Gem and Mineral Show. Vendors with Gems and Fine Minerals from around the world will be at the Mesquite Arena at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 to 5 p.m. Nov. 20.
Wreath Making
Gather your friends to enjoy a creative and festive afternoon at Opal Lawrence Park from 1-3 p.m. through Nov. 17 to learn how to make your own wreath. All basic supplies to make a fresh evergreen wreath are included, plus pizza and beverages. A list of optional supplies and tools will be provided in advance to participants. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased on Historic Mesquite’s Eventbrite page. More information is available by emailing historicmesquite@cityofmesquite.com or calling 972-216-6468
Financial Peace University
Are you tired of living paycheck to paycheck? Residents are invited to Mesquite’s Church on the Hill for a nine-week class that helps community members tackle budgeting, pay off debt and make money work for you. Classes are every Sunday for the next nine weeks from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Residents can register at cothmesquite.churchcenter.com.
Downtown Farmers Market
Residents are invited to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through November.
Attendees can discover a variety of locally sourced and crafted goods. Several food vendors will offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream and snow cones. Each week, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market brings something new for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking to fill your pantry, somewhere to relax and enjoy some good food or enjoy some good company and stellar music, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market is the place to be.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
