Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of October 8:
Manufacturing Day
The Mesquite Business Retention and Expansion (BRE) Partnership will host a Manufacturing Day for the manufacturing and career and technical education student communities on Oct. 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Manufacturing Day, a national program of the National Manufacturing Association, showcases the reality of modern manufacturing careers and addresses the skills gap that is leaving too many jobs unfilled. The industry has averaged around 800,000 open jobs per month. By 2030, more than 2.1 million American manufacturing jobs could go unfilled.
Mesquite’s Manufacturing Day aims to connect Mesquite ISD juniors and seniors, as well as Dallas College students, with local manufactures and manufacturing opportunities. The event will provide information on local resources and programs available to manufacturers, panels, and tours of Vanguard High School, Dallas College’s Mobile Training Truck, and multiple manufacturing plants.
Registration is complimentary but required for planning purposes. If you're interested in setting up a table, please email lwoodward@cityofmesquite.com.
Manufacturing Day is presented by the Mesquite BRE Partnership, which consists of the City of Mesquite, Mesquite Independent School District, Dallas College, Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, and the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce. For more information on this and previous Manufacturing Day events, visit https://bit.ly/3yIgVNP.
Visit the gun show
Visit the Mesquite Gun Show at 9 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Mesquite Convention Center. With over 450 tables of guns, knives, ammo, and shooting supplies, we have what you are looking for! Public invited to buy, sell, or trade.
Annual Winter Nationals Lanny Edwards Memorial
Area residents are invited to the 49th Annual Winter Nationals Lanny Edwards Memorial beginning 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Devils Bowl Speedway.
Hailed as the Southwest's most famous dirt track, Devil's Bowl Speedway is the premier venue for racing entertainment. The high-banked half-mile track is a unique D shape to give 10,000 seats in the grandstands an unobstructed view of the entire track.
Downtown farmers market
Every Saturday from April through November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents can head to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods. Discover a selection of locally grown produce, artisanal products, baked goods, bath and body products and more. Enjoy a scrumptious meal from one of the food vendors who offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream to snow cones, and relax in front of the new outdoor stage and listen to some tunes performed by local singers and musical artists.
Highway 80 Garage Sale
Come out for the Highway 80 Garage Sale from Oct. 15-17 at 617 N Ebrite Street to the “biggest garage sale in America.”
The route runs from Mesquite, Texas through Louisiana to Jackson, Mississippi. The event was started by the East Texas Tourism Association, and Texas remains the most active participant in the garage sale.
