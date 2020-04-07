Salvation Army of North Texas expands services

As millions of North Texans are under different shelter-in-place declarations, The Salvation Army of North Texas has adopted a region-wide approach to provide essential services in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis and Tarrant counties.
The Salvation Army of North Texas has suspended income verification and other typical requirements for assistance to serve everyone in need with 17 centers of operations throughout North Texas.
“The Salvation Army of North Texas is dedicated to helping our communities that are vulnerable by addressing poverty, addiction and homelessness, and we’re meeting those needs with consistent services,” said Beckie Wach, executive director for The Salvation Army. “We are seeing increasing demands for those services and we expect that to continue to grow simply because we’re (one of) the largest social service providers in the region.”
With shelter-in-place orders across the region, The Salvation Army shelters have moved to all-day operations. All clients who enter shelters are screened for the virus, and areas for isolation/quarantine are available.
The Salvation Army of North Texas has initiated drive-thru grocery service at their centers of operations. For those without a car, bags will be placed on the ground six feet away. They’ve also increased food delivery to seniors and veterans.
“Our meal services have increased at our shelters because clients are having to shelter-in-place during the day and at night,” Wach said. “We have 13 curbside food pantries across North Texas in all the counties. We’re working with the North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant County Food Bank and many other suppliers to meet the need of that increase.”
She added that they’ve also increased spiritual care and implemented educational programming and activities for school-aged children.
“In Tarrant County we have about 45-50 children that are spending the night with us. Across North Texas it’s well over 300. They’re served with education curriculum called Curriculum in a Box,” she said.
The Salvation Army also provides financial assistance such as rent/mortgage, utility payments and medical prescriptions.
But with the loss of revenues from sales through The Salvation Army’s thrift stores, having to close down their Boys and Girls Clubs and having to postpone or reschedule their annual fundraising events, The Salvation Army will need the support of the public to keep up with the demands.
“We are anticipating an additional financial impact of $6 million over the next six months in addition to the funds that are already needed to operate and provide the services that we are offering before COVID,” she said.
Donations to The Salvation Army of North Texas can be made at salarmy.us/ntx.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.