Here are five things to do in and around Mesquite the week of March 19:
Leave your Mark on Mesquite’s Butterfly Trail
Keep Mesquite Beautiful (KMB) invites community members to participate in an opportunity to enhance one of Mesquite’s natural treasures, the Paschall Park Butterfly Trail on Saturday, March 25 for National Learn About Butterflies Day.
In cooperation with the City of Mesquite Parks and Recreation Department, Keep Mesquite Beautiful is working with experts in the native plant field to broaden the wildflower meadows, enhance the show of flowers, and increase the quantity of butterflies visiting the area.
More information can be found by calling 972-329-8331.
Learn more about your city
The City of Mesquite is hosting a town hall meeting on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Mesquite City Hall, 757 N. Galloway Ave in Training Rooms A & B, beginning at 6:30 p.m. to discuss communications. Attendees can learn about the City of Mesquite's new initiatives to communicate with the whole community.
Join the Mesquite Arts Council as they welcome you back for their monthly "Tote + Go" services that provide art kits to the public. This is a free service, with no registration required, and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Children DO NOT need to be present.
On Monday, March 20 at 12 PM. Mesquite Arts Center staff will hand out 100 kits that are inspired by Spring Equinox (March 20 at 4:24 PM) and National Macaron Day (March 20) . This will include:
Spring Equinox Moon Kits (age: 5+ years old)
Felt Macaron Kit (age: 8+ years old)
Macaroon Magnet Kits (3+ years old)
The public can choose (1) of the following per participant. This is intended for children 3-17 years old.
Story time at Town East Mall
Come #ReadPlayTalk with Mesquite ISD at its monthly story time at Town East Mall from 12:30-1 p.m. March 23. This month's story time will be led by ReadPlayTalk and ChildCareGroup. Families will enjoy a story and a craft.
Mesquite ISD Teacher Job Fair
Join Mesquite ISD for its upcoming hiring event for teachers on Saturday, March 25, from 9-11 a.m. at the K. David Belt Professional Development Center (located at 3819 Towne Crossing Blvd. Mesquite, TX 75150 - Enter on the NE side of the building - across from El Fenix)
