Raul and Joaquin Almanza have worked in a variety of restaurants learning several cuisines including Mexican, Italian, and Brazilian. As teenagers, they moved from Mexico to Carrollton. After mastering traditional Brazilian cuisine and working a churrascaria over the last 20 years, the brothers have opened the first and only Brazilian catering business in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, working weddings, farmers markets and many other events.
With items like picanha, feijoada, Brazilian lemonade and more, Espada's has become a popular choice for events throughout the metroplex.
How did you begin your catering business?
Raul: The idea for Espada's Brazilian Catering came out of us working with one of the most popular Brazilian steakhouses in the United States. We heard a lot of people ask if we knew of anyone who would cater weddings, birthday parties or corporate events. The place we worked for didn't do anything like that. That's why we came up with this concept. We thought it would be a great idea to come to the parties and houses or wherever to bring the food to them. Kind of like a barbecue place. They can go anywhere in DFW.
How long have you had your catering business?
Raul: We've had it for almost three years. In February, it will be three years. We started a week before they closed the restaurants during the pandemic. That was a bad start but a good start too. We learned a lot from that.
How were you able to sustain through the pandemic?
Joaquin: My brother and I had some savings. We decided to keep going and use our savings to the last penny. We really stayed focus on costs between personal costs and business costs. I really think it was one of the biggest things to keep us going and stick with the business. I think the best part was that we are the only ones in DFW who does this. I think it's why we made it through the pandemic. I think people loved the concept of what we have. We can bring it to your home, venues, the park, a parking lot, whatever they want. We bring grills or whatever they want, and we make it fresh for people in front of them.
How do you feel your business is unique to others?
Joaquin: I would say we're the only ones on wheels, which makes us different from everyone else. We really like to focus on the freshness of everything and the customer service. That's what makes us different from everyone else. We really take pride in what we do.
Raul: What's different with other catering companies is they come with the food and pre-make the food in their van. The difference with us is we bring the different types of meat to the customers on the skewers like beef, chicken, pork and lamb. We bring that consistent and unlimited service to the table. It's not like you're getting a plate, and that's your dinner or your lunch. With those, it's limited. We do offer to meals to the office or anywhere. we have family packages. We have so many options but the main thing is the Brazilian concept brought to your party. Not even the big Brazilian steakhouses do it. We also got our grills from Brazil. We put the meats in the skewers and keep them rotating.
Joaquin: We bring those grills to the venues and have different sizes to make sure we're serving everybody.
What's been most rewarding since you started?
Joaquin: Everybody loves what we do. Every time we cater to somebody, they give us a lot of compliments.
Raul: They say you're the only one who does this, and they didn't know this existed. That stays with us. When you see people happy at their parties, I think that's the best you can get. That makes you want to do more and more every day.
Joaquin: Everybody has been so happy with us. I don't think we've had anyone disappointed yet.
What brought you to Mesquite?
Joaquin: I really think the space is perfect. We really wanted to bring something new to the area. We have a lot of customers from Mesquite, Royce City, Seagoville, Balch Springs, Pleasant Grove, Garland, and we have a mobile canopy a the flea market in Seagoville where we serve food every Sunday. This is why we decided to bring the concept to the area, because nobody has what we have over here. We can bring this to people, and they don't have to drive 30-40 minutes anymore. They can find the Brazilian steakhouse concept right in their backyard with all the same fresh ingredients.
Raul: Another couple of benefits are we're pretty close to he market we serve on Sundays, and it's pretty easy to travel all over DFW. Anywhere we go, we can use any of the highways close by, and the traffic is not as bad. Sometimes when you're in the middle of the area, you have to deal with all the traffic, and you don't want to be late to the events. This is a great space for us to work. We don't have any problems parking our truck in the back here. It's a good place. This is a good start, and we might find something bigger to get to full dining, but this is a good start.
What impact would you like to have on the community?
Joaquin: I think every customer who walks in is happy and wants to come back. I think that's really the impact we want to have on the customers. I know it's a little new for them, but once they know what we do, the impact it going to be completely different. We did a couple of public events downtown, and after that, we had customers looking for us. I think that's one of the best impacts we've had so far.
Raul: I think one of the hard parts is just bringing people in. Once they try the food, they stay. We have to build and invite people to come in.
How long have you lived in the area?
Raul: We live in Carrollton. We have to drive every day back and forth. We are lucky that we don't have traffic on the way here and on the way home, but it's a 45 minute trip.
Joaquin: We've been in Carrollton for almost our whole lives. Almost 25 years.
What do you like to do in your spare time?
Joaquin: We like to be with our family when we can. We try to enjoy our family on our day of, but if it comes with business, we come with business.
Raul: Family is important. We get a lot of support from our family. My child and his child give us a lot of support. We have to spend time with our family. If you have a good family, you can build something very strong.
What do you enjoy most about your business?
Joaquin: The fun part is my brother and I really take a passion in what we do and we always work together. Our communication is strong, and we're really close. That's one of the biggest things. We take a lot of pride in what we do, and we care a lot about what we have. Our goal is to grow this company in the future. It's growing little by little, but our goal is to become bigger. We've been planning this concept for a long time, and this is one of our biggest dreams. Hopefully this dream will go farther.
