Winston Henvey

Raul and Joaquin Almanza have worked in a variety of restaurants learning several cuisines including Mexican, Italian, and Brazilian. As teenagers, they moved from Mexico to Carrollton. After mastering traditional Brazilian cuisine and working a churrascaria over the last 20 years, the brothers have opened the first and only Brazilian catering business in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, working weddings, farmers markets and many other events. 

With items like picanha, feijoada, Brazilian lemonade and more, Espada's has become a popular choice for events throughout the metroplex. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

