Genesis Canales is the city of Mesquite's new Bilingual Communications and Marketing Coordinator. She has launched La Ciudad de Mesquite, Mesquite's exclusively Spanish Facebook page for Spanish speaking residents to stay informed.
How did you get involved in the city of Mesquite?
My in-laws are residents of Mesquite. When I saw the job opportunity, I wanted a change of pace and decided to try it out.
Tell our readers about La Ciudad de Mesquite Facebook page.
Thursday was our launch. We started the idea originally when I was hired. They had the idea to do a Spanish Facebook page, which prompted my position. They wanted someone who was bilingual. I felt like the Spanish speaking community didn't have the same resources that the English community had. I wanted to change that. The city wants to change that. They brought up the idea of having a Spanish Facebook page, which opened up a new path of communication. It's exciting because I'm Hispanic, and I come from immigrant parents, and being eight years old translating government documents because they didn't know the language, that's a story that a lot of Hispanic children have. Helping residents receive information from the government that they don't need to have translated helps build a sense of community. Something as simple as a post for Shop Mesquite or Downtown Mesquite, there's a lot that the Hispanic community doesn't get to know. Facebook has translation, but it's not always the same. Being able to provide information in a native language builds a sense of community and inclusion. It's another way to get in touch with the community. It makes them feel like they have a voice. They don't have to struggle to communicate.
What plans do you have for your new role?
Honestly, I want to build that bridge between the city and the Spanish speaking community. The Facebook page is a small step in the right direction. Eventually, I want to have everything that's provided in English be provided in Spanish as well. Right now, this position is new, and my role is new. We're trying to figure out what this role means. For me, it means building that bridge because Mesquite is 45% Hispanic. It's needed here.
What are you most looking forward to in your new role?
Just being able to communicate. My role is to communicate, and I want to expand our communications by being inclusive and being the ear that listens without any barriers.
How long have you lived in the area?
I haven't lived in Mesquite. I was a Grand Prairie resident. When I met my in-laws seven years ago, Mesquite became part of my life. I spent a lot of weekends and week day afternoons here before going home. Learning more about the city through my position gives me an opportunity to tell my family what's happening around downtown or anywhere else.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
Given the holiday season, I would say spending the holidays with family.
What do you like to do in your spare time?
I craft a lot. I make a lot of different trinkets. I craft with the Cricut making shirts. I like to bake a little bit. It's mainly just doing different crafts.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what's one thing you could not live without?
Music. Any kind of music.
What's a fun fact about you?
I've been told I don't look like the nicest person, but when people get to know me, I'm the sweetest person ever.
