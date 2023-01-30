Jonathan Chitty is the new executive director and program administrator for Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc. Chitty grew up in Grand Saline, Texas and graduated from Mineola High School.
He attended Tyler Junior College, where he marched in the Apache Band, and Texas A&M University at Commerce, where he obtained his degree in business administration. Chitty has a varied background in communications, operations, accounting, human resources, music, art, and theatre. He is passionate about helping community become the best it can be through KMB. Chitty currently serves as the Heart of Texas Princess Program Director for the Miss Texas Volunteer Pageant, a scholarship organization providing personal growth, empowerment, and educational opportunities to young women across the state of Texas.
How did you get involved with Keep Mesquite Beautiful?
I found myself at one of life’s crossroads when the mortgage company that I worked for downsized in September. Ironically, I have been a resident of Mesquite for eight years and had never heard of Keep Mesquite Beautiful before finding the opportunity available on the city website. Fortunately, I was offered the position in October, and it has been a perfect fit for my skillset and extremely fulfilling in many ways.
What does your role in Keep Mesquite Beautiful entail?
My role oversees day-to-day operations, financials, planning and executing events, communications, coordinating with city and community leaders, building relationships with local organizations and residents, and steering the Board of Directors and Committees to ensure Keep Mesquite Beautiful is making the greatest impact possible for our community.
What has been most rewarding since joining Keep Mesquite Beautiful?
The people. Keep Mesquite Beautiful has a great group of individuals serving on its Board of Directors. In addition to our Board, community partners and organizations, such as Parks and Recreation, Mesquite Arts Center, Downtown Advisory Board, Mesquite Garden Club, MISD, and city leaders have been very supportive and welcoming. I am eager to continue meeting and working with more of our local organizations and residents to make Mesquite the best place to live, work, and visit.
What challenges have you faced?
Funding. Keep Mesquite Beautiful is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charity. We rely solely on grants and public support through memberships, donations, and sponsorships to fulfill our mission, provide more beautiful experiences and opportunities for our community, and educational scholarships for our youth environmental leaders. Another challenge is engaging community involvement. We desperately need volunteers and additional board members, as we work to rebuild the programs and organizational efforts that have been impacted by the pandemic. Finding the best way to inform and connect with our community is something that we are working on. It is my goal to spread the mission of Keep Mesquite Beautiful to every resident so that we may encourage them to prevent litter, reduce their footprint, and assist with our efforts in beautifying the city.
What events does Keep Mesquite Beautiful have planned for 2023?
Keep Mesquite Beautiful has a year packed full of great events for our community to enjoy:
Membership Drive – All Year
Adopt-A-Spot Sponsor Search – February, until all spots are adopted
Wildflower/Butterfly Trail Workdays – March 4, October 7, Monthly
Trash Bash – April 29, September 30
Recycled Art Contest – May 6
Summer Vendor Market Expo – TBD in July
Mesquite Recycles Day – May 13, November 11
35th Anniversary Butterfly Ball Gala – TBD in September
Recycled Fashion Show – TBD in Fall at Town East Mall
I’m from east Texas but purchased my home in Mesquite in 2014. This August will be nine years!
What is your favorite childhood memory?
My favorite childhood memory is singing in the choir at the First United Methodist Church in Grand Saline under the direction of Ms. Gail Hill.
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies include playing kickball, traveling, painting, working in my garden, playing the piano, attending live theatrical performances, concerts, sporting events and entertaining friends and family.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
I couldn’t pick just one, but I would have to say my Miniature Dachshunds, Trixie and Nibbles.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I have painted murals all over Texas and my artwork has been featured on TLC’s hit show, "Toddlers and Tiaras" and the Netflix original series, "Dancing Queen" – highlighting Mesquite’s own, Beyond Belief Dance Company!
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
