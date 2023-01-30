Jonathan Chitty.jpg

Jonathan Chitty is the new executive director and program administrator for Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc. Chitty grew up in Grand Saline, Texas and graduated from Mineola High School.

He attended Tyler Junior College, where he marched in the Apache Band, and Texas A&M University at Commerce, where he obtained his degree in business administration. Chitty has a varied background in communications, operations, accounting, human resources, music, art, and theatre. He is passionate about helping community become the best it can be through KMB. Chitty currently serves as the Heart of Texas Princess Program Director for the Miss Texas Volunteer Pageant, a scholarship organization providing personal growth, empowerment, and educational opportunities to young women across the state of Texas.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments