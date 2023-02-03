Since 2020, Mesquite has evolved into a destination city, providing experiences for everyone.
From the Mesquite Arena to its historic downtown, Mesquite has expanded the types of events held throughout the city, engaging more groups from near and far.
“We've always been the 'Official Rodeo Capital of Texas', but we now have the Mesquite Outlaws soccer team that plays out of the arena, and we just had the pep rally for the Dallas Outlaws, which is an indoor football league that plays in the Mesquite Arena,” Convention and Visitors Bureau Manager Jessica McClellan said. “That's a pretty big deal having another league playing here in Mesquite. The arena is having more and more concerts.”
Since the pandemic, McClellan said that the city has updated its inspection policy regarding hotels, and hoteliers throughout the city have renovated their properties to provide a better place to stay.
As more development occurs around the Mesquite Arena, McClellan said Centurion American, the arena's owner, aims to eventually host diverse events every weekend.
“The Mesquite Convention Center is also having more and more events,” McClellan said. “We recently had the Eritrean Festival that brought over 10,000 people to the city, so much so that they weren’t staying in Mesquite hotels because there were so many (people).”
Events like the Hip Hop Rodeo, Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration and the recent Quinceanera Expo have also helped engage more of Mesquite’s population, McClellan said.
“What I think is important is our events are representative of the people who live here,” McClellan said. “Our community is 40% Hispanic and 25% African American. It's important to look at your community and bring events that would be important to them.”
According to McClellan, the convention center is also much more than just the Mesquite Gun Show. Events like weddings, quinceaneras, homecomings, proms, conventions and trade shows make the convention center a gathering space limited only by the imagination, she said. As the city continues drawing more visitors, it aims to begin hosting events like ComiCon and anime festivals to appeal to more community members.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
