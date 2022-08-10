Mesquite ISD student Mia, center, stands with Assistant Principal Brad Powers, far left, Principal Kelley Prewitt, center left, Assistant Principal Emily Gillespie, center right and Band Director Samantha Saffle.
As students return to school, Mesquite ISD is continuing to rally around families who have been impacted by the recent fire in Balch Springs.
Terry Middle School Principal Kelley Prewitt said teachers, counselors and assistant principals are continuing to check in on impacted students as they recover from the fire.
“We got all our families connected with the Mesquite Clothes Closet,” Prewitt said. “We've had several bags come from them. What our counselors did is they jumped in with their families and made sure they had rides to school through the district, made sure they had clothes. As they went through the counselors, the district made sure their needs were met.”
Many of the families affected are attending Mackey Elementary, Terry and Woolley middle schools and Mesquite Horn High School.
“When we saw the fire, we could tell where they were,” Prewitt said. “We looked on Google Maps to figure out if we had any families living on that street, and we immediately began calling to see if they needed any help and if they were ok.”
Prewitt said she and other MISD staff asked the affected families what they needed and how the schools could help.
“The principal at Mackey Elementary, Artha Noe, went to the recreation center that night in Balch Springs to talk with the families,” Prewitt said.
One of the families went to the shelter the first night, and Noe contacted Prewitt, telling her about a student that was soon going to Terry Middle School.
“I asked for the mom's number and asked to talk to her,” Prewitt said. “She said the daughter smelled like smoke and just wanted a shower. We got them two hotel rooms for two nights to let them shower, get ready and let them sleep while things were figured out."
Another family contacted Prewitt saying they needed school clothes and shoes. A Sunday school class that one of Terry’s assistant principals is involved in gathered money to help the family get the clothing they needed. The Terry band teacher also bought gift cards to Kroger and Academy for the family.
Soon after the fire, Prewitt and her staff were able to raise around $2,000 for the two families who asked for help.
As school continues, Prewitt said her staff will continue to support Balch Springs families affected by the fire.
“What we try to do is put love in action,” Prewitt said. “We're a village. When our kids need something, we always want to be there for them. If we don't have the resources, we're going to find the resources we need to help our families in need. We're making sure students have access to counselors, making sure all their basic needs are met and making sure everything's taken care of, and they don't have to worry about anything while they're here.”
