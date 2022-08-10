Mia.jpg

Mesquite ISD student Mia, center, stands with Assistant Principal Brad Powers, far left, Principal Kelley Prewitt, center left, Assistant Principal Emily Gillespie, center right and Band Director Samantha Saffle.

 Kelley Prewitt

As students return to school, Mesquite ISD is continuing to rally around families who have been impacted by the recent fire in Balch Springs.

Terry Middle School Principal Kelley Prewitt said teachers, counselors and assistant principals are continuing to check in on impacted students as they recover from the fire.

