The Mesquite Police Department is continuing to expand its use of digital tools to mitigate crime in Mesquite.
At a Feb. 6 Mesquite City Council meeting, Mesquite Deputy Police Chiefs Geoff Caldwell and Stephen Biggs presented a quarterly report with recent initiatives from the department to keep residents safe.
A recent addition to the department’s arsenal is a program called Milestone to help officers track suspect vehicles through local traffic cameras after receiving a call. Caldwell highlighted an incident where a little over an hour after a reported aggravated assault, the department apprehended the suspect by tracking him through the Milestone program to his apartment.
Another addition to the department is the Vigilant program, which helps officers scan vehicle plates, geofence the area where the vehicle was spotted and track said vehicle to apprehend the suspect or person in question. Caldwell said the Vigliant program helped officers apprehend a suspect involved in an alleged carjacking who had committed several thefts in Dallas and Mesquite. A gun recovered from the vehicle also connected the suspect to an alleged aggravated assault that happened during an alleged carjacking incident in Dallas.
A recent initiative Caldwell highlighted was a DWI Saturation Saturday where the department aimed to educate on the impact of DWIs. During that Saturday, 34 stops led to 25 citations, nine DWI arrests, one other felony arrest and a gun confiscated.
Caldwell said Mesquite PD was also chosen by the state to pilot a drug recognition program.
The department’s part-time deployment had put in over 700 hours of service in high-crime areas leading to 29 felony arrests, 40 misdemeanor arrests, 221 citations, 284 traffic stops and 70 cop contacts, Caldwell said.
The "Cop Contacts" program, according to Caldwell, involves police officers connecting with residents to understand what’s affecting their quality of life and to “humanize the badge.”
Mesquite Councilmember BW Smith said that because the deployment unit does so well, it may be worth considering making the part-time officers full time.
Biggs presented initiatives on the criminal investigations side of the department.
The Mesquite PD has utilized a system of interconnected cameras called Flock that helps track suspect vehicles, giving plates and general characteristics to help officers locate suspects. The nation-wide network of Flock cameras will also help the police find suspects who leave the city, Biggs said. Information gathered on the car will remain in the system for 30 days. If it is not used, it will be deleted, Biggs said.
In order to show that the department is intolerant of crime, Biggs said that officers are enforcing more strict asset seizures, as in the case when the department acquired a Corvette involved in street racing.
Mesquite PD remains above state averages in clearance ratings, Biggs said.
Mesquite Assistant Chief Yates said that hiring and retaining younger officers has been a challenge, as the desire to work with a police department has lowered, and younger employees only want to stay with an employer for four to five years. Additionally, a lower population among younger applicants and increasing retirements has presented challenges in filling positions.
