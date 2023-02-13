Ashlie Skidmore is pictured on the left with her two children Willow, who plays violin, and Rose, who plays viola and her mother, Elizabeth Graves, who plays violin at the orchestra’s 2022 season finale last May.
Ashlie Skidmore is a third-generation Suzuki teacher and Suzuki parent. She began her violin studies at the age of three at the Suzuki Institute of Dallas under Evelyn Hermann. At the age of four, she traveled with a Suzuki Institute tour group to Japan to study with Dr. Suzuki. The Dallas tour group, along with the Japanese Suzuki students, also traveled to China to introduce the Suzuki method. She currently serves as the Mesquite Symphony Orchestra’s president and continues to play professionally throughout the metroplex.
How did you become part of the Mesquite Symphony?
My first time going to a Mesquite Symphony rehearsal was a few years ago as a favor to my friend, the concertmaster of MSO. After one rehearsal, I was blown away not only by the caliber of the group, but by the professionalism of Felix Torres, the conductor. After that concert series, I decided to stick around! I also strongly appreciated the care that Felix and the Board of Directors exhibited during COVID-19 lockdown, and how rehearsals and concerts were managed. I felt it was a safe place to play, and I brought along my two teenage children as well as my mother (2 violins and a viola).
What is your role as president?
My role as president is to simply help guide the direction of the orchestra, and as with any non-profit, look for ways to raise funds. MSO has been around a long time before me, and I'm sure a long time after me! The board works together in a wonderfully professional and productive way. It is a pleasure to serve in this capacity with these fine people.
What has been most rewarding about being part of the symphony?
I think one of the most rewarding things for me in performing with Mesquite is the opportunity to share it with my family. I also love the diversity in our programming, and how carefully music selection is considered.
What challenges have you faced since becoming president?
I wouldn't say that I've faced any challenges since becoming president — everyone communicates well and clearly with each other, and we are able to get things done.
How long have you lived in the area?
I grew up in Garland (go Owls!), attended UT-Austin as a music education major, and then lived several years outside of Philadelphia before moving back with my family to Hurst.
Who is your favorite composer and why?
I love many different types of music, but currently am really enjoying the works of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. His music is simply beautiful, and I enjoy teaching some of his violin pieces to my advanced students.
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies are playing the violin and watching TV — I love movies and TV programs of all kinds.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
Something that readers would not guess about me — I was born completely deaf in one ear, and have enjoyed playing the violin my entire life. It was actually my violin teacher who discovered I was deaf around the age of 3!
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
