Dustin Palmer is the third generation in his family to own and operate Mesquite Barbecue. This downtown offers an over 60-year legacy of unique and authentic Mesquite barbecue. Let's learn more about Dustin's story.
Tell our readers about yourself.
My name is Dustin Palmer, owner of Mesquite BBQ Since 1959. I am married to Melanie Palmer and have five daughters. I graduated from Mesquite High School and live in Mesquite. I enjoy cooking meats, working out and spending time with my beautiful family. My wife and I have owned Mesquite BBQ for nearly six years, and I was general manager 10 years prior to owning it.
Please tell our readers about your business.
Mesquite BBQ Since 1959 is the oldest restaurant in Mesquite, Texas. We have won Reader Choice Best BBQ in Mesquite over 25 times, also winning Best Restaurant in Mesquite twice over the last 4 years and second place twice. I do all the smoking of our meats which includes, beef, sausage, turkey, ham pulled pork, hot link and ribs and now Mesquite Poppers, which are stuffed and smoked jalapenos. We are also well known for my wife's desserts as well as her incredibly good sides. We pride ourselves on our customer service as well. We offer dine in, carry out, catering as well as delivery services through Doordash, Uber, and Grubhub.
What brought you to downtown Mesquite?
My mom Lisa Crouch and stepfather, Kent Crouch, owned Mesquite BBQ before I did. Kent's father owned it before then, so we have been part of downtown for a long time. We have been at our current location since 1982 and was located one street over before that, which was still considered downtown.
What’s most rewarding about your business?
Some of the most rewarding things about owning Mesquite BBQ is the joy so many people get out eating our food and making memories with their families, that never gets old. I also feel super blessed to get to work with my family. Currently, I work with my wife and three of my daughters. Also, we have a great staff, and I enjoy taking care of them in any way we can. Lastly, owning this business has given me the opportunity to help many people and foundations and charities here in Mesquite.
What challenges have you overcome to keep your business operating?
We aren't without challenges. One is just fighting exhaustion. I work seven days a week and long days starting at 4:30 in the morning everyday, but it is well worth it. The last couple years, going through COVID-19, have brought its own challenges as well. Keeping up with always rising food cost is among the toughest.
How long have you lived in the area?
I have lived in the area pretty much my entire life. I attended Mesquite High School and Agnew Middle School.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
Almost all my best childhood memories have to do with sports. Outside of BBQ and family, sports was almost a religion for me growing up, playing and watching all of our sports teams in the area.
What are your hobbies?
I don't really have time for too many hobbies right now, running a very busy business, but I would say working out is my favorite hobby. It has proven to be great for my mind and body and keeps me sane sometimes I think!
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
Most people have a hard time believing that I have five daughters and three grandchildren! Also, I was a bartender for four years.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.