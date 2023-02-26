As a teacher, muralist and avid painter, Chris Bingham brings a new perspective to his art class.
Bingham has worked at Mesquite High School for 11 years as an art teacher. He helps his students understand how art can be a lucrative industry by entering his students into art shows and having them work with him on local commissions to gain hands-on experience.
“The challenge is trying to get kids invested in what you're doing – to really get them to buy into the fact that I'm an artist and a teacher,” he said. “You can make a living as an artist. If someone says you're going to be a starving artist for the rest of your life, that's not true.”
He described the arts industry is the wealthiest industry in the world.
“If you look at it from the aspect of art, design, film, photography, acting, it's all under the same umbrella,” he said. “To get them to buy into that is tough and to get them to buy into you. To prove to a high school kid that maybe you're cool is one of the hardest things to do.”
Bingham has created art most of his life. Drawing much inspiration from his grandmother, he puts an emphasis on origami patterns when painting.
“I get my inspiration from all over the place,” Bingham said. “Anything from TV commercials to movies I watch, my kids' artwork they bring home. One of the biggest inspirations I had was my grandmother. She was from Yokohama, Japan, and she taught me how to fold origami as a kid. You'll notice a lot of the work I do has origami paper or prints or cranes. She was the biggest inspiration with art growing up.”
Bingham recalls his favorite mural being a Fort Worth wall painted as a memorial to his grandmother. It featured four origami patterns looking like they’re being torn from the wall.
Bingham’s mural work came from a request from a friend who worked in architecture.
“He came to me and said his boss wanted to know if I know any muralists, and I said I never had but would love to,” Bingham recalled. “Those free murals I did around there led to work for other people. Someone saw those pieces and asked what I charged. It snowballed from there.”
Bingham said doing to his first mural was a tough task.
“I think the biggest canvas I had done was maybe four feet by five feet,” he said. “Going to something that's eight feet tall to 30 feet wide was pretty tough. I figured out the process pretty quickly, and it became a lot more simple to figure out the grid process to go from small to big.”
When starting his foray into murals, he attended an artist talk to hear Shepard Fairey, who created the Obey Giant and Obama’s “Hope” poster among other works.
“I asked him how his work is so perfect because his work has pretty clean lines and is straight edges,” Bingham said. “He told me it's all in what you see. The further back you go, the tighter it gets. When you get close to a painting or a mural on the street, you'll notice a lot of imperfections you wouldn't see if you were just driving past it on the street. That gave me the confidence to say I don't have to be as perfect.”
This coming summer, Bingham is slated to go to Phoenix, Arizona, where he will create one of his larger pieces on a condo high rise.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
