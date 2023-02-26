IMG_2533.jpg

As a teacher, muralist and avid painter, Chris Bingham brings a new perspective to his art class.

Bingham has worked at Mesquite High School for 11 years as an art teacher. He helps his students understand how art can be a lucrative industry by entering his students into art shows and having them work with him on local commissions to gain hands-on experience.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

