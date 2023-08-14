Tish Downs is Poteet High School’s band director. In 2020, Downs took over as the band director for the Pirate Band, becoming only the third person in this position since the school's opening in 1986. The Pirate Band has earned Sweepstakes awards for UIL Marching and Concert each year and advanced to the UIL State Marching Championships. Downs also serves as the Fine Arts Chair for Poteet High School.
What brought you to Poteet High School?
I was fortunate to have the opportunity to come to Poteet when my high school band directors, Scott Coulson and Rick Davis, retired in 2011. When I received the call that there was a band directing position open, I just couldn’t say "no." Poteet High School and the Pirate Band taught me so many lessons in high school, many of which I carry with me to this day. It was so exciting for me to come home to help carry on traditions and a “Performance of Pride” with a new generation of Pirate Band students.
What's most rewarding about your job?
The most rewarding thing about my job is seeing how my students view the Pirate Band as a family. It doesn’t matter what their home life is like or how much money they have, we all come together as one to produce moments which can only be created by this very special group.
What's most challenging about your role?
I think the most challenging thing about my job is balancing all of the non-music responsibilities with teaching music! I’ve become an expert at Google Sheets!
What does a day in the life look like for you?
Our students begin to arrive around 6 a.m., and we begin our morning marching rehearsals at 6:45 a.m. After our marching rehearsal wraps up at 8 a.m., I get ready for my first period Honors Band at 8:30 a.m. Once school begins, I, along with all of the Pirate Band directors, are on our feet teaching music and marching all day long with our close to 200 students. About once a week, I travel to Kimbrough Middle School to see their 3:30 p.m. band students in action. Fridays are game days, so once school is out, we load up buses or meet at Memorial Stadium and have a “Performance of Pride!”
How long have you lived in the area?
I was born and raised in Mesquite and attended Austin Elementary. (Go Armadillos!), Kimbrough Middle School and Poteet High School. I moved away to Nacogdoches, TX, in 2003 when I began college at SFA and found myself back in Mesquite after graduation as I began my teaching career in 2008. My family has its roots here, so I’ve always found a way to come back home!
What's your favorite childhood memory?
My favorite childhood memory would have to be anytime my siblings and I would make up games to play. Most of them involved the two youngest being some sort of target.
What are your hobbies?
I really enjoy cycling and stand-up paddle boarding!
What's something about you that readers would ever guess to be true?
I don’t like peanut butter or milk, but I will drink milk when I eat PB&J sandwiches.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
