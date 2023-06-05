Debbie Anderson, a member of the Mesquite City Council, is a longtime volunteer and resident of Mesquite. Serving with the Mesquite Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, Mesquite Heart Board and the city's Planning and Zoning Commission, Anderson makes many contributions to the Mesquite community.
How did you get involved with the city of Mesquite?
After our family moved to Mesquite in 1995 I became involved with our young boys sports programs, becoming the soccer mom…from there I graduated to becoming a Community Watch Leader and being the President of the Creek Crossing Community Watch Group for 17 years. Through those connections with MPD I enrolled in the Mesquite Citizen’s Police Academy and upon graduation in 2012 became a member of the Alumni Group.
What is your role?
Currently serving as President of MCPAAA, a membership-elected position. I have had this position 4-plus years. Also served as secretary for 6 years.
What is most rewarding about your role?
I am constantly rewarded by the hearts and dedication of the 100-plus members of this association that volunteer throughout the city daily with many volunteer activities. Our members assist the Mesquite Police Department in many ways… We provide assistance in manning the Skywatch at AMC, the gun shows as well as Christmas in the Park. We also provide citizen fingerprinting, and we are honored to select both the Officer and Civilian Employee of the Month for MPD. We sponsor the Santa Cop Toy Parade each December as well.
What's most challenging?
Probably the most challenging to me at this time is juggling the volunteer leadership duties along with sitting and serving as a city council member. It certainly helps that I am retired, along with having the passion to make a difference I feel I can and do make a difference.
What is your favorite project you have worked on?
In my role as president I believe my favorite project has most certainly been Santa Cop and the Toy Parade, which MCPAAA sponsors each year, but also the toy distribution. It is so rewarding to see that all children in Mesquite have the opportunity to have a Christmas.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
I grew up in Southern California, near Disneyland, which we visited often.
What are your hobbies?
Since retiring we are loving the opportunity to travel more. We make it a point to visit somewhere each year that we have not been to before. We have a group of lifelong friends that we travel together with and to date we have visited parts of 46 states as well as South America, Italy, Greece and Spain.
What's something about you that readers could never guess to be true?
While I am truly a volunteer at heart, I truly love to spend time at home with family — have found that it rejuvenates me.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
