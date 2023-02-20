LaDonna Gulley is the director of Mesquite ISD's leadership and empowerment team. Since 2020, she has led the charge in removing cultural, gender, race and ability-related obstacles ensuring dignity and belonging for all Mesquite ISD community members.
How did you get involved with Mesquite ISD?
I joined Mesquite ISD in August 2003. Mr. Armand, former MISD principal, hired me as a 7th grade English teacher at F. B. Agnew Middle School.
What does your role in Mesquite ISD entail?
My role as Leadership and Empowerment Director has evolved, but the focuses are the same: student leadership, professional learning, and community involvement.
- Our Emerging Leaders program has over 500 students creating portfolios and developing leadership skills. Any student can join Emerging Leaders. Those who stay with the program for three years, including taking the Navigating Excellence class that is offered at every high school, and be recognized during graduation by our superintendent.
- Professional learning focuses on dignity and belonging and creating a culture of excellence for ourselves and our students. We continue to build the capacity of our parents and their students to gain a deep understanding of the value and worth with an emphasis on asset development;
- The Mesquite Promise: four principles and 16 habits that we believe wholeheartedly. It is a declaration of who we are as a school district, but more importantly, a community — a community that seeks to understand before being understood, a community that believes in its young people and their overall growth and development.
What does leadership and empowerment mean to you?
For me, leadership and empowerment means ownership; it means autonomy to develop and grow. It means sharing information and building the capacity of others; it means reminding people of who they are and allowing them to push themselves because they recognize that we believe in them and their potential.
How do you give Mesquite ISD students their dignity?
Dignity is all about value and worth. I have always loved kids and believed in their possibilities because I had many teachers and mentors who believed in me. I have demonstrated students’ dignity by holding them to the same standard I kept for my children. I’m sure that students I’ve previously taught or even now, the students I work with will tell you that I’m insistent regarding accountability and being a servant: I model it; I embody it. I believe it.
How do you create an inclusive environment for students?
Inclusivity is about acceptance. All of us deserve it. There isn’t another way. I love kids. Come to me as you are. I love you. I honor you. I accept you.
What’s most rewarding about your role?
Everything! The impact has been awing, and students are the best. It has allowed me to be the best for kids, teachers, administration, and the community.
What challenges have you faced?
There are several challenges, but I’m taking them one step at a time.
Tell our readers about your podcast.
The podcast is about embracing differences, sharing powerful stories, and learning that we all have shared experiences that make us human and unique.
What do you hope students learn from the LET team when they graduate?
I want students who graduate as Emerging Leaders to walk away knowing that the power is in them and they have promise and greatness. Each is equipped to do great work moving forward, and their voice matters. I look forward to seeing them grow into the empathetic and influential leaders we have poured into them.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I do relax. I know I am passionate about young people and their growth and development, but I also allow myself to breathe, laugh, and live in joy and thankfulness.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.