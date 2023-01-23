Rachel Kubosumi is a youth librarian at Mesquite’s main branch library. From story times to activity and event planning, Kubosumi provides Mesquite children an engaging space to learn.
Tell our readers a little about you.
I come from a family of six. I love animals and growing up we always had a dog (or two) in the house. From an early start, I became an avid reader and will always hold books near and dear to my heart.
How did you get involved with the Mesquite Public Library?
Back in 2016, I signed up to be a volunteer for the library's summer reading club program. Eventually, this led to several different library positions, including the one I hold now, and going back to school to obtain a Master's in Library Science from the University of North Texas.
What is your role with the library?
For the past two years, I have been the Youth Services Librarian at the Main Library. I conduct story time, plan fun programming and activities for kids and teens, and try my best to cultivate a lifelong love of reading.
What has been most rewarding working with Mesquite youth?
There are numerous rewards in my position! I'd say several of the outreach programs I do throughout the year are among the most rewarding. It's great to be able to serve such a wonderful community!
What have been some challenges you’ve faced?
Letting the public know the library is more than a place of books. We offer so many other fantastic resources — from programs to printing, faxing, and scanning for our patrons to utilize.
What do you feel is the importance of a library to a community?
Libraries provide many resources for the community to use. I've helped patrons use study guides to prep for a major test or showed them how to print their resumes remotely. Libraries provide such a wonderful opportunity to develop new skills.
What can residents expect from the main library this coming month?
Plenty of opportunities to attend story time, LEGO Club, and other fun programming for children. In addition, we offer several teen/adult programs as well.
How long have you lived in the area?
I grew up in Mesquite. I spent two years out of state for university but came back once I graduated.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
I'm blessed to have so many wonderful childhood memories! However, the memories that really stick in my mind are coming to the library during summer reading.
What are your hobbies?
Reading is my number one hobby. I love a good book! In addition to reading, I enjoy cross-stitch embroidery, putting together puzzles, and spending time with my family. I'm fortunate to have them close and we often meet for Sunday dinner and games.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
Books! I think more specifically a set of logic or trivia books. As a librarian, I'm always looking to learn new information, and what better way to access that than through a book?
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
Prior to receiving my Master's in Library Science, I received my undergraduate degree in biology. I use a lot of what I've learned to help plan STEM programs for the library.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.