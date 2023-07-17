A product of the Mesquite ISD, Brian Hill serves in the Mesquite Police Department to protect the community that shaped him. He and his K-9 partner, Ferris, build relationships with students throughout the district and have been instrumental in helping secure events throughout the metroplex.
Please tell our readers about yourself.
I think this is the hardest question to ever answer. I hope people read my name before they got to this question. I am product of Mesquite ISD. I graduated from Mesquite High School and was part of THE STATE CHAMPION MESQUITE SKEETERS. After high school I attended Hardin-Simmons University where I received by bachelors in Police Science and Administration. I have amazing wife and two wonderful children. I think being a Dad is the best job ever.
How did you get involved with the Mesquite Police Department?
I didn’t want to be a police officer initially. I went to college with dreams of working in the medical field. College was not working in my favor until a college professor came in to football study hall to advertise the criminal justice department at HSU. I met with him the very next day and changed my major. In 2007, Mesquite PD was one of the top performing departments in the metroplex. My family was very young and I applied to work here. It was one of the best decisions I have ever made. It is hard to believe it has already been 16 years working here, but it has been a wonderful ride.
How has Ferris impacted the department?
Ferris, it is hard to say his name without smiling. Ferris is a game changer. The level of security he can provide on top of our existing security plan is amazing. His ability to retrieve evidence in gun related crimes is hard to match. When he recovers a firearm, there is this feeling of relief. Who knows where that gun could end up! His biggest unintended impact is psychological impact. We all struggle. Ferris is not a therapy dog but when he comes in the room to play, you can see the smiles on faces. Every person in the department does a hard job, and Ferris can distract from the day-to-day struggle and bring a little joy.
How did you pioneer getting an explosives and firearm detection K9?
I’ve been an school resource officer for a long time. School safety is something that we have to take seriously every day. Years back, I heard of departments adding therapy dogs to their SRO units to help bond with students and help bridge the gap between law enforcement and the communities we protect. I started to research and stumbled across a department in Florida that added a VaporWake K-9 to their SRO unit. I was instantly fascinated. A dog, that has the ability to screen for firearms on a person as that person moved through an environment was leading edge. I knew immediately that we needed that. I have lost students to gun violence and I have had guns on the campus that I am sworn to protect. It is never easy dealing with either situation. I started researching everything I could about these K-9s and other traditional explosive detection K-9s. Auburn University breeds detection K-9s for the government and other entities. Their VaporWake dogs are only available to a few select private companies. Global K9 Protection Group is one of those select companies. They have a Paws on Patrol school safety program that places these K9s with handlers to help protect school campuses. This is the program the City of Mesquite and Mesquite ISD utilize to protect our citizens. The benefit that Ferris brings outweighs the monetary cost. I want people to second guess bringing a gun to our schools and our events where firearms are prohibited. With each gun we find we exponentially increase our ability to deter gun crimes and deter people from bringing them into our schools and events.
What is most rewarding about your being a K-9 officer?
I read a quote that said, 'The one absolutely unselfish friend that a man can have in this selfish world, the one that never deserts him, and the one that never proves ungrateful or treacherous is his dog.' Every day I get to take my best friend to work and every day we go home together. We grow and learn as a team. We also fail as a team. Failure gives us the opportunity to be even better the next day. That dynamic creates a bond that is different than any other relationship.
What are some challenges you face?
The entire concept of adding a dog to a school in order improve school safety almost sounds absurd when you first hear it. When you take the time to think outside the box and you look around, dogs protect our country in every layer of security. Airports, cargo ports, our mail, shipping yards, malls, police K-9s on patrol, there are even dogs that sniff the beds you sleep in for bed bugs before you spend the night in a hotel. Dogs keep us safe. The challenge for me is accepting that we are behind the curve in adding this layer to our already complex safety plan. Then, properly utilizing this new layer in an area that is still largely unexplored. Ferris is here to keep our schools safe without them looking at prisons or forts. Kids can’t learn if they are hungry, do not feel safe, and do not feel loved. Ferris can’t feed kids, we have things in place for that, but he can make them feel safe and he can make them feel loved.
How long have you lived in the area?
I’ve been in the City of Mesquite my entire life. I attended schools K-12 and now I have been working here the last decade and a half. Mesquite will always be home.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
It’s hard to pick just one. My parents did a very good job taking care of my siblings and I. One Christmas, Santa brought me a go-kart. I wanted one so bad! Surprisingly, Santa delivered me a dirty go-kart. My Dad told me that Santa had to ride it to the house because it wouldn’t fit in the sleigh. Come to find out, my dad bought the go-kart awhile before Christmas and he and his friends were riding it well before I got it.
What are your hobbies?
I love strength sports. Olympic weightlifting, powerlifting, strongman. It is the idea of being strong that keeps me in the weightroom. I had the opportunity to help coach the powerlifting team at JHHS for a while, and I absolutely loved it!
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I haven’t made it through the movie "Coco" without crying. My daughter laid on chest while we watched it together and I sobbed at the end. And I love Marry Poppins.
