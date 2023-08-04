As Mesquite ISD prepares for a new school year, families in south Mesquite can look forward to a new elementary school on Park Vista Drive.
This week, teachers are preparing their classrooms at Cross Elementary for students to come in Aug. 7.
Cross Elementary’s Principal, RaShunda Price shared her excitement for the new school opening.
“I'm looking forward to meeting all of our new parents and students we're going to serve,” Price said. “I'm also excited to work with our teachers. We have a building full of teachers, who the vast majority of them I am just getting to know. My favorite place to be is in the classroom and interacting with our students and teachers in their element.”
Over the summer, Price was named Cross Elementary’s Principal. With almost 20 years in Mesquite ISD – working at Thompson, McKenzie and Gentry Elementary schools – she has a passion for helping teachers provide a good education for students.
“I never would have imagined I would be a principal one day,” Price said. “I had no aspiration of being a principal. I loved being a teacher, but I've had some great leaders along the way who really pushed me to grow and pursue different opportunities. I really appreciate that about Mesquite ISD.”
As the school opens, Price aims to meet the campus vision to embrace, educate and empower all who attend.
“We're going to have our LENA Start program here, where parents can come in and learn to read, play and talk with their kids to develop language and build a good platform of success when their kids start school. I'm super excited about this program,” Price said.
Price aims to bring the energy for all incoming Cross Chargers this coming year.
“My favorite part of Cross right now is the energy in the building,” she said. “It's perfect, because it goes with being charged. We are charged ever day. They are working so hard in their classrooms, their rooms look great. It's been exciting. I hope the energy lasts, and I'm sure it will.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
