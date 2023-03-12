Downtown 1.png

Bill Metzger's façade improvements helped attract more business to the downtown, according to Metzger. 

Mesquite is continuing its efforts to help downtown property owners revitalize their storefronts to create a more vibrant heart of the community.

In addition to a grant of up to $20,000, Mesquite Downtown Development Manager Beverly Abel said that property owners in the downtown area have access to consultation and conceptual design services from preservation architects and designers.

Downtown 2.png

Barbers Ink saw a renovated façade with new lighting and awnings. 
Downtown 3.png

Carroll Place received renovations to its façade to create a more aesthetically pleasing atmosphere.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

