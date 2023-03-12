Mesquite is continuing its efforts to help downtown property owners revitalize their storefronts to create a more vibrant heart of the community.
In addition to a grant of up to $20,000, Mesquite Downtown Development Manager Beverly Abel said that property owners in the downtown area have access to consultation and conceptual design services from preservation architects and designers.
"This service is free of charge to the property owner or business by virtue of downtown being a Designated Main Street Program area," Abel said. "By nature, these renderings follow the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Preservation, a requirement of our Façade Improvement Program policy."
One such property owner who has utilized the program is Bill Metzger, who owns the buildings that house Metzger Awards and Promotional Products at 105 West Main Street, and Barbers Ink located at 111 West Main Street.
“When we did 105 West Main, we did the front, back and some signage,” Metzger said. “We did awning replacements. We did the whole building on that project. That one went so well that we have another building that we lease out at 111 West Main called Barber's Ink. We did the front only. It's a smaller building, but it needed a lot of upgrades.”
The biggest area of concern, according to Metzger, were the wires.
“Downtown Mesquite has a ton of old wires from things that nobody knows what they are,” he said.
With the help of the city, he was able to understand where the wires went.
“We had 27 wires running to the building, and most of them were not even being used,” he said. “They're from years and years of people not taking them down as technology has been added. It took about 2-3 months as we figured out which wires belonged to who.”
Since his properties have been redeveloped, Metzger said he noticed a big difference in the downtown.
“I spoke to my neighbors about how much of a boom it's been in people recognizing redevelopment and getting excited about some new stuff around here,” he said. “It's helped my neighbors out a ton.”
Business at Barbers Ink has also increased, according to Metzger.
Since adding lighting near his businesses, Metzger also noticed how more residents found downtown Mesquite walkable at night.
As the downtown area continues redeveloping, Metzger said that having more residential options would allow local businesses to have a wider customer base.
“I'd like to commend the city for starting on this,” Metzger said. “For years, we had a lot of focus in the Town East corridor, which is vital, but I believe as Mesquite grows to the southeast, I believe we have to come up with other options.”
