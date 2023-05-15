Millie Arnold has served several roles throughout her time in her hometown of Mesquite. From the Mesquite Police Academy Alumni Association to neighborhood watch groups, the Mesquite Elks Lodge and more, Arnold has a heart to serve the community where she grew up.
Please tell readers about yourself
I have been married to the same guy over 56 years and have one son who is a Mesquite Police Officer. I worked as an oncology nurse for over 30 years.
How did you get involved with the city of Mesquite?
Since Mesquite is my hometown, it only felt natural to become more involved and volunteer after I retired in 2014.
What is your role?
I am the President for the St Marks United Women of Faith and have served in this capacity for over six years. I am the secretary for the MCPAAA and have been a member since 2013. I help with the Town East Estates Neighborhood Watch group supporting the coordinator. Recently I was instilled as the President of the Auxiliary to the Mesquite Elks 2404 for 2023-24 year. I serve as the Scholarship Chair supporting MISD graduating high school students. I am the Co-Chair and serve as a commissioner for the City of Mesquite Planning and Zoning Commission.
What is most rewarding about your role?
Since I wear a few hats, it is a challenge to target only one group but I feel I have a servant's heart and love volunteering for my hometown.
What's most challenging?
It sometimes can be a challenge juggling between organizations.
What is your favorite project you have worked on?
My favorite project is supporting MISD students as they attend Texas college or a Texas trade school. They are our future and I feel it's a responsibility to provide support for the next generation of leaders.
How long have you lived in the area?
I have lived in Mesquite since 1958.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
Participating in the annual Mesquite Rodeo Parade.
What are your hobbies?
I enjoy flower gardening and growing drought tolerant perennial plants I can share with others. I refer to gardening as my dirt therapy admiring Mother Nature's handiwork.
What's something about you that readers could never guess to be true?
In 1969 I worked at what was then described as a large local medical school and printed whatever the school ordered. I remember printing tests for the medical students.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
