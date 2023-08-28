A longtime resident of Mesquite, Leslie Swinson has a passion for helping transform Mesquite into a cleaner community. Since 2006, she has volunteered with Keep Mesquite Beautiful as secretary for the board of directors.
Tell our readers about yourself.
I am a long time resident of Mesquite. My husband Alan and I live in Creek Crossing. We have been married for 37 years. We have two children, Lindsay and Andrew. We have two grand dolls, Lydia and Lucy. I retired from the city of Mesquite in 2020 with 25 years of service. I spend a majority of my time volunteering with Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc., Mesquite Garden Club and Dwell with Dignity. If I have spare time, I'll throw the Dallas Running Club some crumbs and work a water stop at a club race.
How did you begin volunteering for the city?
I started volunteering with the city in 2006 with Mesquite Youth Services (MYS). I would drive a city van full of mostly middle school age kids to field trips, chaperone on field trips, help the kids with their presentations at the youth conferences and work all the special events like Battle of the Bands. In 2006, I was MYS Volunteer of the Year.
What are your responsibilities?
Currently with Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc. (KMB), I am the secretary on the board of directors. I notify the board of upcoming meetings, draft agendas, take minutes and serve on committees. The Butterfly Ball committee is hard at work to commemorate 35 years of KMB with an spectacular gala on Sept. 16. Also, I recently joined the Mesquite Garden Club executive board as treasurer.
What's most rewarding about working with the city?
I like working with unique perspectives and backgrounds, yet we all work towards a common goal. I want my city to be the best it can be.
What challenges do you face?
For me personally, it is finding enough time for all that I want to accomplish.
How long have you lived in the area?
I have lived in Mesquite a total of 46 years.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
One of my favorite childhood memories is going to the State Fair of Texas with my cousins. Some years we would have matching raincoats. Some years we would have matching umbrellas. Looking back that is so funny, because it really does rain every year during the fair.
What are your hobbies?
I enjoy painting, reading, running, cycling, gardening and volunteering. I recently made a bucket list of all the national parks I want to visit and hike through. The Grand Circle Tour of five national parks in Utah is next.
What's something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
People are always surprised to hear that I have known my husband since 2nd grade at Hanby Elementary.
Featured Local Savings
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.