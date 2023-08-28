Profile.jpg
Photo provided
A longtime resident of Mesquite, Leslie Swinson has a passion for helping transform Mesquite into a cleaner community. Since 2006, she has volunteered with Keep Mesquite Beautiful as secretary for the board of directors. 
 
Tell our readers about yourself.
I am a long time resident of Mesquite. My husband Alan and I live in Creek Crossing. We have been married for 37 years. We have two children, Lindsay and Andrew. We have two grand dolls, Lydia and Lucy. I retired from the city of Mesquite in 2020 with 25 years of service. I spend a majority of my time volunteering with Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc., Mesquite Garden Club and Dwell with Dignity. If I have spare time, I'll throw the Dallas Running Club some crumbs and work a water stop at a club race.  
 
How did you begin volunteering for the city?
I started volunteering with the city in 2006 with Mesquite Youth Services (MYS). I would drive a city van full of mostly middle school age kids to field trips, chaperone on field trips, help the kids with their presentations at the youth conferences and work all the special events like Battle of the Bands. In 2006, I was MYS Volunteer of the Year.
 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

