Keep Mesquite Beautiful has launched its 2022 Beauty in Mesquite Photo Contest.
Winners of this photography contest will be eligible to win prize money. Residents are encouraged to take photos with their camera oryourcell phone of plants, flowers, birds, or other animals involved in nature.
The photo contest is based on the theme: "Beauty in Mesquite." All photos submitted should showcase natural areas within the city limits of Mesquite.
“Keep in mind that the City of Mesquite is a bird sanctuary and has received Tree City USA designation,” the rules state.
Animals can include birds, reptiles, amphibians, mammals, bugs and more. The predominant flora and/or fauna, the date and the location of the photo shoot must be identified on the entry form, according to Keep Mesquite Beautiful. Pictures of pets or farm animals will not be awarded prizes. Pictures including city of Mesquite employees while on duty are not eligible for awards.
Photos will be judged on technical quality, composition, originality and relevance to the “Beauty in Mesquite” theme. Photos will be judged by the Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc. Board of Directors and others associated withthe Mesquite'sNeighborhood Services Department. The decisions of the judges are final.
Keep Mesquite Beautiful will notify the winners by Sept. 15.
All entries must be submitted in a digital format on a form provided on the city's website. Entrants must agree to the rules by checking the appropriate box. Each photo must be entered into one of the six categories,they bein color and must have complete information attached, including their subjects, dates, locations, and any digital adjustments made to the image using Adobe Photoshop or filters.
The contest closes on Aug. 31 at 11:59 PM.
Categories include elementary school, middle school, high school, college, adult resident and senior citizen resident (age 60 or above).
All residents are eligible with the following exceptions: KeepMesquite Beautiful Board of Directors, resident family members of Board of Directors, any contest Judge, or resident family members of judges are not eligible to win cash prizes. They may be, however, awarded a certificate of honorable mention.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
