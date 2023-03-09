Mesquite ISD is working to retain its teachers.
At a Monday board of trustees meeting, Mesquite ISD Deputy Superintendent Janine Fields presented findings from a recent teacher morale survey.
The survey was conducted in October by around 1,300 teachers in Mesquite ISD. According to the Survey, 71% of the teachers said they were happy with their district. Around 64% said they were satisfied with their school and department.
Top most impactful topics to teachers include safety and belonging, time and resources, trust, ownership and input, recognition, feeling valued and professional growth.
Some of the positives shared included that teachers felt safe in their schools, they felt Mesquite ISD Superintendent Angel Rivera communicated well with teachers, there were opportunities to grow, and that they were treated fairly.
Fields said that around 41% of the teachers who participated in the survey did not feel that the workload was manageable. Between 22-24% did not feel their opinions were valued by the district or their school, and around 30% reported feeling undervalued.
Fields said that 31% of the teachers often considered leaving, while around 41% considered it occasionally.
A focus group of 81 teachers was put together to better understand how the district can alleviate teachers’ stress and workloads. The group was split between 41 elementary school, 20 middle school and 20 high school teachers.
According to Fields, the focus group said teachers wanted more time to plan and support their students. Some areas where they felt their time was being taken away unnecessarily included AYO, PLC meetings, irrelevant training, redundant lesson planning and spending time on paperwork when putting together lesson plans. The 81 teachers also said they would like to give more input regarding items like the calendar, professional learning days and district initiatives.
When asked why they considered leaving some of the teachers included reasons including student behavior, lack of parental support and work-life balance.
Fields said that district staff aimed to make changes to AYO, PLC meetings and the district’s professional learning to allow teachers more time in addition to other changes to alleviate teacher stress. The district also plans to keep teachers involved in phasing a new plan beginning during the 2023-24 school year.
Rivera said the problems teachers have faced in Mesquite ISD and across Texas have occurred over time, and it will take time to fix.
“Give us some grace, and I promise you will see the ship turn,” Rivera said.
