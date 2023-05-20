ES 34_2.jpg

Cross Elementary will feature a hill country look with a sandstone and clay exterior and with key decoration throughout the school.

Mesquite ISD has several new projects in the works as the academic year comes to a close.

At a board of trustees meeting last week, Construction Services Director Don Pool presented new construction projects underway throughout the district.

In December 2021, Mesquite ISD announced that they would acquire Dallas College Eastfield Campus's pool in partnership with the city of Mesquite to build the city and district's first natatorium.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

