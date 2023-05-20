Mesquite ISD has several new projects in the works as the academic year comes to a close.
At a board of trustees meeting last week, Construction Services Director Don Pool presented new construction projects underway throughout the district.
Mesquite’s long-awaited Cross Elementary has neared completion and is now in the inspection phase. Once inspection is complete and furniture is installed, the school will officially open for the 2023-24 school year. Full completion is expected on July 1.
The Academy and Learning Center are expected to have a functioning gym by July. The Academy will have a covered walkway to the gym from awnings. Because a fire lane exists between the learning center and the gym, there will be a slight break in the covered walkway to the gym.
Mesquite ISD will also have pavilions installed at each of its high schools. These pavilions will serve as covered, multi-use athletic fields for students to use in hotter climates.
Poteet High School’s pavilion was the first to begin construction and is slated to be complete by August of this year, as are West Mesquite High School and John Horn High School pavilions.
Mesquite High School’s pavilion is slated to be complete by December 2023. The last pavilion to start construction, North Mesquite High School, is slated to be complete by January 2024.
Mesquite’s aquatic center is currently under construction and is set to be complete by December 2023.
“Right now, it is a big hole in the ground with water,” Pool said.
The aquatic center will feature a complete reconstruction of the previous Dallas College Eastfield Campus’s aquatic center. Mesquite ISD, in partnership with the City of Mesquite, will manage and utilize this new natatorium for MISD students and Mesquite residents. The pool will undergo significant updates which will expand its width and include new features such as two diving boards, eight 25-yard swim lanes, six 25-meter swim lanes, and a transparent, open air aluminum structure to enclose the pool for use on cold or wet days, while having the ability to open the walls and roof during good weather, according to WRA Architects.
Following a snow storm, the girl’s locker room at Hanby Stadium sunk by a foot. Mesquite ISD closed the facility to re-roof the building. The locker room is set to open this month.
The former space for Mesquite ISD’s Learning Center will be converted to become a new Mesquite Employee Health Center, which is currently located at 300 W. Kearney. This clinic and pharmacy serves City of Mesquite and Mesquite ISD employees. Pool said it is slated to open August of 2024.
Mesquite High School’s welding lab is underway, as the district builds new classrooms. Because welding equipment takes about a year to obtain, the district projected the lab’s completion for December 2024.
Lastly, the John Horn High School freshman addition is underway, with around 20-30 new classrooms added to accommodate 600 students. Underground utilities are going in currently, and construction is expected to be complete by August 2024.
