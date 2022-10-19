As growth continues in Mesquite, so too does development along the city’s I-20 corridor, Trinity Pointe.
With incoming residential, retail and business park developments, Trinity Pointe is expected to build more community in south Mesquite.
“The idea is we want a place that people can identify with,” Mesquite City Manager Cliff Keheley said. “It's a community. We see Trinity Pointe as a community within a community. It'll have a different look and feel from what people would get in Crandall or Forney, where you have a lot of different housing types and amenities to attract people to move there, stay there and grow there.”
Four residential developments are slated to add over 4,500 new homes with subdivisions like Talia – formerly Spradley Farms — Polo Ridge, Trailwind and Berkshire Estates, Keheley said.
“Trailwind is the most active. They're close to getting built out,” he added. “Polo Ridge plans to put houses on the ground by the end of the year and into the first of next year, while Talia is looking at putting houses on the ground at the end of 2023.”
In addition to housing, Trinity Pointe will also host commercial developments like Twenty East at Trinity Pointe, a 3.2 million square-foot class-A industrial development, aimed to attract manufacturing, e-commerce and distribution jobs to the site, Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram said. Phase 1 will consist of 1.6 million square feet and is slated to be complete by 2025. The full development is slated to be complete by 2028.
Trinity Pointe’s other commercial development is Heartland Town Center. The retail tract is expected to consist of a 130,000 square foot center with an estimated $28 million taxable value, anchored by a 50,000 square-foot grocery store including six major pad sites for restaurants and a mixture of retail and office space. The development will feature a modern, hill country feel for the consumer, the city said in a previous publication on the Heartland Town Center TIRZ.
“What we're finding is people moving into Berkshire Estates and Tailwinds like the convenience to the metroplex, and they like that they're in the Forney school district, and they are within 15 minutes of downtown Dallas,” Keheley said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
