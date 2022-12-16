Alex Helgar has recently joined the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce. Coming from Garland, he brings seven years of experience to the community.
What are some of your plans for the Mesquite Chamber?
I think the Mesquite Chamber is going to go back to the basics of what our chamber of commerce was when it was originally founded. It's going back to making sure we grow our businesses and our community and make sure we are a valuable resource to our businesses, where they can pick up the phone and call us if they need.
I think we're going to make sure the events we host are top notch. I have a lot of experience in Garland developing event and memberships and bringing value to the community.
Where do you see the business community going in Mesquite?
It's only going to go one way, and that's up. The community has all of the right ingredients to have an extremely successful community and business community. I want the chamber to be there to make sure businesses are getting the answers or tools they need to succeed. We're out there helping businesses with workforce issues… overcoming any challenges that people typically don't want to deal with on a day-to-day basis.
What brought you to Mesquite?
When I got to sit down with the chamber board and hear their vision for the future and their trust that I can help guide them in the right direction, it got me very excited. We have the building blocks. I just want everyone to work together. I want to be the glue that holds all of these companies together so the chamber can really thrive. I come from Garland where the chamber really built relationships with the companies, and for me to come here and do the same thing is exciting. I want to help this community grow.
What have been some of your past experiences with chambers?
Garland was my first chamber. I had no experience with chambers until I stepped into the Garland chamber. Day one of working there, I realized what our role is and how we can be a valuable partner to help companies grow and promote local businesses to the community at large. For about seven years, I've been in the Garland community. I'm excited to help promote smaller businesses.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
