Business.png

Alex Helgar

Alex Helgar has recently joined the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce. Coming from Garland, he brings seven years of experience to the community. 

What are some of your plans for the Mesquite Chamber?

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments