Sharing Life Awarded Grant

Pathfinders and Sharing Life have been named as the 2020 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders awardees for Dallas-Fort Worth.
The nonprofits were selected for their work in North Texas to address issues fundamental to economic mobility, specifically providing services, including mentoring, financial coaching and utility assistance, to underserved communities.
As an awardee, each organization receives a $200,000 unrestricted grant, a year of leadership training for the executive director and an emerging leader, a network of peer organizations across the U.S., and the opportunity to access capital to expand their impact. Since 2004, Bank of America has invested over $260 million in 50 communities through Neighborhood Builders, partnering with more than 1,300 nonprofits and helping more than 2,600 nonprofit leaders strengthen their leadership skills.
“As we consider many of the challenges that our community is facing – from the health and humanitarian crisis brought on by the coronavirus to the need for progress on racial equality and economic opportunity – the Neighborhood Builders program is a relevant and timely initiative to support the communities we serve,” Fort Worth market president for Bank of America Mike Pavell said.
Pathfinders provides mentoring and financial coaching to empower individuals and families to find their path from poverty to self-sufficiency and financial stability. Pathfinders’ programs help people develop skills and tools to create new pathways for themselves. The organization primarily serves Tarrant County and will use the grant to serve more families in need, as well as customize and design a new client database.
“We are so excited to be a 2020 Neighborhood Builder. Coronavirus continues to deeply impact the people we serve, and this award from Bank of America is more important this year than ever,” Pathfinder’s chief executive officer Kathryn Arnold said. “We are looking forward to not only the unique leadership training, but to implementing an agency-wide database that will allow us to serve a record number of families who need help navigating this challenging time.”
The Neighborhood Builders program is an opportunity to provide relevant skills development and topics to help nonprofit leaders address current and future community challenges. Each year, Bank of America refines the Neighborhood Builders Leadership Program to include topics ranging from strategic storytelling to human capital management, and highlights themes that are critical to moving the nonprofit sector forward within broader societal and economic context.
“Neighborhood Builders enables partners like Pathfinders and Sharing Life to plan strategically for growth and long-term sustainability,” Dallas market president for Bank of America Jennifer Chandler said. “We look forward to seeing how these investments help the organizations make even greater strides to address economic mobility.”
Sharing Life provides programs and services to families in need primarily in Southeastern Dallas, Rockwall and Kaufman County. The organization’s programs include a food pantry in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank, financial classes and coaching, educational programs, household essentials and Thanksgiving baskets.
“We look forward to this new opportunity to grow our leadership, plan sustainable growth and increase our knowledge of best practices,” CEO and founder of Sharing Life Teresa Jackson said. “In the past three years, Sharing Life has become more successful than ever, and a large part of that is due to our partners like Bank of America, both through this award and our many volunteers who are Bank employees.”
Since 2004, through its Neighborhood Builders program, Bank of America has partnered with more than 50 nonprofits in Dallas-Fort Worth, investing $9.4 million to provide financial education and economic mobility opportunities in North Texas.
The invitation-only program is highly competitive, and leading members of the community participated in a collaborative selection process to identify this year’s awardees. Examples of the leadership training topics include human capital management, increasing financial sustainability, and storytelling. Neighborhood Builders is just one example of how Bank of America deploys capital in communities, builds cross-sector partnerships, and promotes socioeconomic progress as part of its approach to responsible growth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.