As donations continue coming in, and community need increases, Sharing Life finds itself in need of volunteers.
Russell Cox, volunteer coordinator for Sharing Life, said the nonprofit is taking things in a limited amount.
“We still can't take any bulky items,” he said. “We still have 20 or more pallets of clothing donations that we still need volunteers to help sort through, but it's getting done. It's just getting done at a slower pace. We'll still take food donations, diapers, medical equipment and all that kind of stuff. We are limited on what we can take until we get the rest of these donations sorted.”
Volunteers are primarily needed in client intake, where volunteers take client information and direct them to where they need to go depending on the services they need; the food pantry, where volunteers helping clients shop, take groceries to clients' doors and to help keep the shelves stocked and help is needed in Sharing Life’s clothing closet.
“We need volunteers every weekday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays,” Cox said. “Tuesday and Thursday evenings, we do an evening food pantry where we see around 80 clients in about two hours. That goes from 4:30 to 7:30.”
Cox said that Sharing Life draws from many sources for volunteers.
“We have a lot of retirees that are just looking for something to fill their time,” he said. “We have community service people, whether they had a broken taillight or a speeding ticket, they're choosing to do community service. We gladly help them finish community service hours. With school starting back up, we also have a lot of high school students who need community service hours, whether it be for their athletic teams, national honors society and that sort of thing.”
Those interested in volunteering for Sharing Life can fill out an application on the nonprofit’s website. Cox highlighted multiple opportunities for volunteers throughout the fall and winter.
“Just today, we did a box fan giveaway,” he said. “Coming up, we have Mesquite Day on Oct. 1. We have a team that will go out and help in our neighborhoods. On Thanksgiving, we'll be giving out Thanksgiving baskets to families in need. We always have our annual Christmas fair that we need volunteers for the entire month of December where we try to bring toys to as many kids as we physically and financially can.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
