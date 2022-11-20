Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of Nov. 20.
Mesquite Shelter Event
Mesquite dog owners are invited to Mesquite’s first shelter event from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 20. Shelter staff and attendees will be walking, giving baths, working on skills such as not jumping, walking on a leash and more. Attendees are encouraged to wear closed toe shoes and clothes they do not mind getting dirty.Sign up now: https://timecounts.org/txgdp/events/47277
Marvel Trivia night
How much do you know about your favorite series? Come out to the Mesquite Main Library from 4:30-5:30 Nov. 21 for pizza and Marvel trivia. This is open to teens aged 11 and up.
Abstracted Views: Two Interpretations
Come by the Mesquite Arts Center this week to see a collection of mixed media artworks created by two artists that portray their worlds through the language of abstract imagery. Landscape, nature, travel and memory are some of the topics explored through textural layers of paint and a variety of materials to create a personal connection between subject and artist. Laurie Huff’s work often begins with collage, acrylic paint, and expressive mark making to create contrast and energy peeking through the outer layers of the oil and cold wax painting. Doris Vasek’s pieces are many layers of oil, cold wax and mixed media that build up over time. They express her love of color and texture to signify what she sees and feels each day. The viewer may find a color or shape that is one of a kind, never to be repeated. The exhibit is one of discovery and a tactile sense of seeing our world in a new way.
Tote-and-go
Come out to the Mesquite Arts Center Nov. 21 for a tote-and-go art kit. Each Monday, the city offers kits to the public with different themes. The Mesquite Arts Council's "Tote-and-Go" program is a contactless free service, which is open to the public. This service is first-come, first-serve, and is located inside the Mesquite Arts Center's front lobby table. This service is available Monday-Friday, starting at noon.
Downtown Farmers Market
Residents are invited to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through November. Attendees can discover a variety of locally sourced and crafted goods. Several food vendors will offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream and snow cones. Each week, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market brings something new for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking to fill your pantry, somewhere to relax and enjoy some good food or enjoy some good company and stellar music, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market is the place to be.
