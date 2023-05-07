Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of May 7:
Mothers Day Silk Screening
Join the Mesquite Arts Council as they welcome local artisan Robert Lopez, owner and creator of Durty Laundry, to instruct the Mesquite Arts Center’s ‘Just For Kids’ event on at 10:30 a.m. May 13 at the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market, 100 W. Front Street. Learn about the printmaking process and print a silkscreen print on your own T-shirt or tote bag to give to the mother figure in your life. Participants will learn a brief history of the process.
This is a free event and is open to the public. Participants must register at mesquiteartscenter.org/events/2023/mothers-day-silkscreening-workshop.
Downtown Farmers Market
Every Saturday in April through November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., head to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods including locally grown produce, artisanal products, baked goods, bath and body products and more. Food vendors will offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream and snow cones. Attendees can also listen to some tunes performed by local singers and musical artists at a new outdoor stage.
Each week, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market brings something new for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking to fill your pantry, somewhere to relax and enjoy some good food or enjoy some good company and stellar music, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market is the place to be.
Historic Mesquite Inc. to host Porch Party
Celebrate National Preservation Month while touring a Mesquite landmark at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Historic Mesquite, Inc. will host an open house, concert and party at Opal Lawrence Park.
Bring blankets or grab a spot at a picknick table while Ridge Roberts and Joey McKenzie take the stage.
More information can be found by contacting historicmesquite@cityofmesquite.com.
“Off the Rails” concerts
May begins Mesquite’s “Off the Rails” concert series, running from May 13 to June 24.
Beginning at 7 p.m., attendees will get to enjoy free concerts in Downtown Mesquite’s Front Street Station, at 100 W. Front St.
This week’s artist will be 2017 American Idol contestant Jade Flores, who performs a blend of roots and country.
Movies in the Park
Forney Parks and Recreation is hosting free Movies in the Park at the Spellman Amphitheater, 241 Farm to Market 548 in Forney through Sept. 8.
Gather your family and friends, pack your blankets and chairs at 7:45 p.m. May 12, and join Forney Parks and Recreation for a showing of Encanto.
