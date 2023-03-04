Sunnyvale girls BB 2nd place_31.jpeg

SAN ANTONIO — A quick start in the first quarter by Waco La Vega proved too much for the Sunnyvale Lady Raiders to overcome in a 46-38 loss Saturday in the UIL Class 4A State Girls Basketball title game.

La Vega exploded to a 16-9 advantage in the first quarter en route to a 23-13 lead at the half. Sunnyvale, returning to the state final four for only the second time in program history, came as close as two points down in the fourth quarter.

Sunnyvale girls BB 2nd place_29.JPG
Sunnyvale girls BB 2nd place_30.JPG

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments