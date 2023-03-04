SAN ANTONIO — A quick start in the first quarter by Waco La Vega proved too much for the Sunnyvale Lady Raiders to overcome in a 46-38 loss Saturday in the UIL Class 4A State Girls Basketball title game.
La Vega exploded to a 16-9 advantage in the first quarter en route to a 23-13 lead at the half. Sunnyvale, returning to the state final four for only the second time in program history, came as close as two points down in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Raiders put together a 9-3 run to cut La Vega's lead to 37-35 with just under three minutes to play in the game. The run was punctuated by a 3-pointer from senior Micah Russell, who finished the game with nine points, seven of which came in the run.
But that's as close as Sunnyvale would get to a lead as La Vega responded with a run of its own to extend its advantage and secure the win. La Vega outscored Sunnyvale 9-3 in the final minutes to win the state title. La Vega (37-5), in its sixth state final four appearance, now has its first state title since 2014.
"La Vega is a great team and we knew that going on," said Jill McDill, Sunnyvale head coach. "Looking at some of their scores, and who they played and how close they played some really great teams we knew how tough a test this was coming in. I think if you were to say what the difference was in that game, the first three or four minutes were really tough for us. We couldn't get anything going there."
The fast-pace and pressure applied by La Vega forced 16 Sunnyvale turnovers.
"The pace is fine for us, but we turned the ball over too much and (La Vega) got some offensive boards at some very inopportune times and that hurt us in the end," McDill said.
Alli McAda led Sunnyvale in scoring with 15 points, the only Lady Raider to reach double figures. Other scorers along with McAda and Russell for Sunnyvale were Nilaya Gordon with 7 points, Sarah Griffin with 5 and Destiny Arinze with 2.
McDill said the support from the Sunnyvale community — and the hundreds, maybe thousands, of fans in attendance for both state games at the Alamodome was overwhelming.
"I told this team before the game that no matter what I love this team," she said. "I have enjoyed this year as much as any year in my 23 years of coaching.
"To say about the Sunnyvale community, 'wow!' It is five and a half hours to get here, and if felt like the whole school was here and the whole community was shut down. I can't say enough about Sunnyvale."
30+ photos from Sunnyvale's silver medal finish at state
