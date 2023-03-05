Here are five things to do in and around Mesquite the week of March 5.
Elks Lodge holds drag brunch
Join the Mesquite Elks Lodge for a Sunday Drag Brunch, where community members raise money to fund camps for special needs children throughout the state.
The event is slated for 1 p.m. March 12 at Mesquite Elks Lodge No 2404 4201 Gus Thomasson Road.
Mesquite Arts Center puts artistic twist on St. Patrick’s Day
Join the Mesquite Arts Council for its monthly "Tote + Go" services that provide art kits to the public. This is a free service, with no registration required, and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Children do not need to be present.
At noon Monday, March 6, Mesquite Arts Center staff will hand out 100 kits that are inspired by “Mar10” (Mario Day). This will include:
Super Mario Felt Hat (age: 5+ years old)
Super Mario Mushroom Magnet Kit (age: 3+ years old)
Felt Yoshi (8+ years old)
The public can choose one of the following per participant. This is intended for children 3 -17 years old.
Concert to feature Celtic bands
Community members will have an opportunity to see 5-Second Rule, an acoustic Celtic band on March 16 at 7 p.m. during Mesquite Arts Center’s annual St. Patrick’s concert. This celebration will include a family-friendly outdoor atmosphere. The location will be on the facility's perimeter, allowing individuals to bring their own chairs and view from their vehicles if they choose to. In the case of bad weather, the concert will move inside the rehearsal hall.
This is a free family-friendly concert event.
Artist meet and greet
Mesquite art lovers will have an opportunity to meet Molly Valentine Dierks and the artists of Dallas Art Therapy, whose exhibits have been showcased in the Mesquite Arts Center over the last couple months.
The meet and greet will run from 6-8 p.m. March 16 at 1527 North Galloway Ave.
Forney to host shamrock run
Come out to Gateway Parks in your finest Irish duds for the fifth annual Shamrock Dash 5K and fun run at 8 a.m. March 11.
Attendees can also visit wellness, fitness, health, and beauty vendors at our Wellness Expo from 9:30am to 1:00pm.
