Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of May 21:
Off the Rails with The Rocket 350s
Mesquite’s “Off the Rails” concert series at Front Street Station stage welcomes local band Rocket 350s on May 27 for a Memorial Day weekend concert event.
Mesquite’s concert series run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. each Saturday.
In the case of rain, this event will be rescheduled. Please email us at arts@cityofmesquite.com with questions. BYO chair and cooler.
Downtown Farmers Market
Every Saturday in April through November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., head to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods including locally grown produce, artisanal products, baked goods, bath and body products and more. Food vendors will offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream and snow cones. Attendees can also listen to some tunes performed by local singers and musical artists at a new outdoor stage.
Each week, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market brings something new for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking to fill your pantry, somewhere to relax and enjoy some good food or enjoy some good company and stellar music, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market is the place to be.
Taste of Soul Mesquite
Readers are invited to a two-day event full of food, music, local vendors and more from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 27 and 28 at 3300 Gus Thomasson Rd.
Trinity Christian Worship Church will have over 25 vendors and several activities for families at this free event.
Mesquite Arts Center presents “Healing Waters” art exhibition in April
The Mesquite Arts Center, in partnership with the international artist group known as Take Me to the River, will present the exhibition “Healing Waters” from through June 24. Take Me to the River is an international group of artists creating bridges across borders through art reflecting the diversities and similarities of people around the world.
An order of sequence was randomly assigned to the 23 participating artists. One artist would create a work of art and send it to the Healing Waters project manager who would then send that work of art to the next artist. No artists knew the creator of the image they were given.
Mesquite Arts Center Manager Cohn Drennan was the curator for the project. After the exhibition at the Mesquite Arts Center, “Healing Waters” will travel to the University of Wisconsin. Drennan has also served as curator for Take Me to the River exhibitions in Aix-en-Provence, Istanbul, and at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art where he was the Museum Director.
Visit www.mesquiteartscenter.org for more information.
Mesquite to host Memorial Day remembrance service
The City of Mesquite will host a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, at the Mesquite Veterans Memorial, 425 S. Galloway Ave.
The brief program will honor the men and women who died while serving in the United States armed forces. The service will begin at 2:55 p.m. to coincide with National Moment of Remembrance. Attendees are encouraged to arrive no later than 2:50 p.m. to allow time to park and enter the memorial area, and to bring folding chairs, if needed.
The program will include remarks by Mayor Daniel Alemán and a reading of the names of those from Mesquite who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
The City of Mesquite opened its Veterans Memorial at City Lake Park in 2020. The memorial features a 7-feet wide column that lists the names of all military veterans from the Mesquite community who lost their lives while in military service.
