A restaurant development off of U.S. Highway 80 has been postponed to allow neighboring residents off South Parkway to share their concerns.
Mesquite resident Teresa Sparks is looking to relocate her restaurant and event space to Mesquite after having to shut down during the pandemic. The development would feature a main restaurant, Chasers Lounge, which would include patios, a live music area, outdoor market and event space, yard games and a walking trail around two existing ponds that would be located behind the restaurant, near the adjoining neighborhood.
Sparks said concerts would be held on Friday and Saturday nights and possibly Sunday afternoons. Speakers would face away from the neighborhood and toward the highway. While Sparks said her previous establishment in Dallas never had any complaints, Mesquite City Council members voiced their concerns regarding possible noise pollution leaking into the nearby neighborhood. Sparks also said she would restrict families with children after 9 p.m. and would continue serving alcohol through 2 a.m. Council Member Kenny Green said one of his concerns was that her restaurant would turn into a bar, which is not allowed in the city.
At the public hearing, seven of Sparks’ coworkers and friends said the restaurant would be an asset to the community and highlighted Sparks’ previous contributions to helping residents in need. One resident voiced concerns of safety for residents in the nearby neighborhood. No residents from the adjoining neighborhood spoke at the meeting. Council Members BW Smith and Jennifer Vidler said they would like to hear from neighboring residents before making a decision on the development.
Once impacted residents have had a chance to speak, the City Council will make a decision on the development.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.