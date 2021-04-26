Horn is in a position to qualify for the playoffs, but with a district bye next week, would have felt a lot better about itself if it could close its 10-6A slate with a win.
Rockwall, though, as its own goals, namely a district championship, and it stayed in the hunt with a 11-0 victory.
Daniel Cunningham struck out five in four strong innings for the Yellowjackets with Cade Crossland coming on in relief to close it out.
Cole Dillon went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two runs batted in, Mac Rose was 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs and Daniel Ramirez also belted a solo homer.
Rockwall-Heath maintained its one-game lead atop the standings, moving to 9-1 after a 5-4 win over Tyler Legacy (6-4).
The game featured a dramatic walk-off ending, as Kevin Bazzell was hit by a pitch, Kaston Mason had a base hit and Zach Rike delivered the game-winning RBI single.
Caden Fiveash picked up the win in relief, striking out three in 1.2 innings. Bazzel went deep for the Hawks, while Cooper Hill and Colby Harris homered for the Raiders.
