It has likely been an excruciating week of waiting for Horn.
The Jaguars wrapped up their 10-6A campaign a week ago, drawing a bye during the final set of series.
Horn felt it was in good position to make the playoffs, as it owned the head-to-head tiebreaker against Skyline and the Raiders had to square off with Rockwall-Heath, who had plenty to play for with the district championship still up for grabs.
But Skyline had playoff aspirations of its own and it showed that last Tuesday when it stunned the Hawks in the series opener for a 7-5 win.
If the Raiders could repeat the feat in the rematch, they would leapfrog the Jaguars into the playoffs.
The anxiety only grew when that game, originally scheduled for Friday, was postponed due to inclement weather and was pushed back all the way until Monday.
Skyline once again presented a problem, but Rockwall-Heath was able to do enough to claim a 3-0 victory.
The Hawks got to celebrate as they earn a share of the district championship along with Rockwall, while the Jaguars (5-7) got to celebrate as well, as their head-to-head tiebreaker over the Raiders (5-7) sends them back to the playoffs for the third straight time.
Though Rockwall-Heath (10-2) closed it out, it was by no means easy. Josh Hoover went six strong innings, striking out 10 and allowing just three hits, with Caden Fiveash coming on in the seventh to earn the save.
Kevin Brazzell belted a solo home run in the first inning to stake the Hawks to the lead, Jonny Lowe went deep in the fifth and they added one more in the sixth, as Zach Rike reached on a two-out single and Caleb Hoover followed with a RBI double.
Rockwall (10-2) had done its part with a 11-1 win over North Mesquite (2-10).
Cade Crossland struck out five and allowed just one hit in four innings, Andrew Tellia was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and three driven in and Mac Rose and Luke Bennett each added a pair of RBIs for the Yellowjackets.
The Stallions pushed across their lone run when Kolby Long reached on an error and Omar Serna came through with a RBI double.
Tyler Legacy (8-4) was already entrenched in the third seed and closed its regular season on a high note with a 7-0 win over Mesquite (2-10).
Though the postseason field is set, the schedule is not.
Horn knows it will face 9-6A champion Wylie in the bi-district round, but the details of that series have not been settled.
The one opening-round that is set is Tyler Legacy will take on Sachse, with the opener at 7 p.m. Friday at Sachse, Game 2 slated for noon Saturday at Tyler Legacy and the third game, if necessary, to follow.
Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath, who split their two head-to-head meetings, will settle the seeding on the field with a meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The winner of that game will face Naaman Forest, with the other taking on Rowlett.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.