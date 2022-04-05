Horn gave its playoff hopes a big boost on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Tyler Legacy.
The Jaguars improve to 4-3 in 10-6A, putting them in a tie for second place with Rockwall (4-3), with both teams looking up to Rockwall-Heath (6-0), who had a bye on Tuesday.
Horn got all the offense it would need in the bottom of the first inning. Jason Macias and Hassiel Lopez led off the frame with back-to-back singles. Tyler Legacy recorded the next two outs, but then hurt itself with a pair of errors, allowing two runs to score and stake the Jaguars to a 2-0 lead.
That would be all that Caleb Deane would need, as he allowed just a run on four hits, while striking out seven, in a complete-game effort.
Mesquite followed up a 3-2 win over Horn last Friday with a dramatic come-from-behind 8-5 victory over North Mesquite on Tuesday to improve to 3-4 in district play.
The Skeeters pull even with Tyler Legacy (3-2) in the win column as they remain in the thick of the playoff race.
For much of the night, it looked as if the Stallions would be the ones vaulting back into the playoff race.
After Mesquite struck first with an unearned run in the top of the second inning, North Mesquite came right back in the bottom of the frame.
Matthew Garcia and Daniel Hernandez singled and Beau Howard walked to load the bases with nobody out. Tyler Robinson then drew a walk to drive in a run, another scored on a wild pitch and Kaden Long, who was 3-for-4 on the night, added a RBI single to give them a 3-1 lead.
Mesquite got back to within a run when Adrian Davenport singled home, but the Stallions answered in the bottom of the fifth, as Matthew Garcia reached on an error and Martinez made the Skeeters pay for the miscue with a two-out, two-run home run to make it 5-2.
Down to its final three outs, Mesquite put together a dramatic rally in the top of the seventh.
SirMaje Wallace walked, Addison Patton singled and Steve Rodriguez followed with a RBI single. Jeremiah White walked to force in a run, but North Mesquite did record the second out.
Chris Sarmiento came through in the clutch with a two-run single to take the lead and Charles Miller followed with a two-run triple to make it 8-5.
Patton came on in relief for the bottom of the seventh and retired the Stallions in order, striking out the final two batters to close it out.
North Mesquite slipped to 1-4, but still has plenty of games to make up ground, especially having already played state-ranked Rockwall-Heath twice.
Rockwall erupted for 10 runs in the third inning en route to its 11-2 victory over Skyline on Tuesday.
Mac Rose, Remington Spoerl and Pearson Riebock combined to pitch seven innings, striking out 10 and allowing only two runs on three hits.
The Yellowjackets did most of their damage in the third-inning outburst.
Andrew Tellia drove in the go-ahead run with a double and Rose followed with a two-run triple. Tyler Rollins added a two-run double, Cooper Tyler plated two more with a triple and Brayden Randle and Rose drove in runs to make it 11-1 and they would cruise from there.
The 10-6A season is scheduled to resume on Friday with an afternoon matinee when Mesquite hosts North Mesquite at 4 p.m. at Tillery Field. Horn heads East to take on Tyler Legacy and Rockwall is at Skyline.
