Rockwall-Heath remained undefeated and Horn and Mesquite each suffered tough losses on Monday as the 10-6A season continued.
Horn fell a run short in a pitcher’s duel against Skyline, who was able to claim a 2-1 victory on Tuesday.
Caleb Deane turned in another solid performance on the mound for the Jaguars, allowing only a pair of runs and striking out six, but the Raiders staff matched that, allowing only three hits.
Skyline pushed across a run in the bottom of the first inning, but Horn was able to pull even by scratching across one in the top of the third.
Gray and Washington were hit by pitches with one out and they then took advantage of a miscue by the Raiders that allowed Gray to scamper home to make it 1-1.
But Skyline regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth and the Jaguars were unable to come up with the equalizer.
Mesquite and district-leading Rockwall-Heath engaged in a similar low-scoring affair, but the Hawks were able to remain undefeated with a 3-0 victory.
Kaleb Lair pitched 5.2 innings, giving up only three runs for the Skeeters, and Addison Patton struck out three of the four batters he faced in relief, but the offense was unable to solve Baylor Baumann, who went the distance, striking out five and scattering three hits in the complete-game shutout.
It was scoreless until the top of the fourth, when Jonny Lowe walked to lead off for the Hawks, and then with two outs, Brady Ladusau delivered a RBI single to take a 1-0 lead.
In the fifth, Caleb Hoover doubled and Collin Liles came through with a two-out run-scoring double, and in the following inning, Ladusau had an inside-the-park home run to make it 3-0 and that is how it would end.
Friday featured a pair of tight games and a run-rule affair.
Mesquite was able to rally for a dramatic walk-off 4-3 win over North Mesquite.
The Stallions struck first, as Kaden Long, who also struck out 10 and allowed only one earned run in five innings on the mound, belted a solo home run to take a 1-0 lead.
The Skeeters matched that in the bottom of the frame, as Addison Patton walked, and then with two outs, Luis Castillo came through with a RBI single to knot it up.
It stayed that way until the fifth inning, when the teams again traded runs.
Christian Hinkle reached on an error and came around to score on a wild pitch for North Mesquite, but Mesquite quickly tied it at 2-2, as Steve Rodriguez singled and was plated on a sacrifice fly from Castillo.
The Stallions surged back ahead once again in the top of the sixth, as Tyler Robinson delivered a RBI single, but the Skeeters were not quite finished.
Down to their final at-bat, Rodriguez and Josue Munoz drew walks to set the table with nobody out. Chris Samiento tied it with a run-scoring base hit and Jeremiah White followed with a RBI single to walk off the 4-3 victory.
Horn had been coming off a one-run win over Tyler Legacy, but the Raiders evened the score on Friday with a 6-5 win.
The Jaguars trailed 6-1 entering the top of the sixth inning, but they made things interesting.
Diego Washington and Jason Macias singled and Hassiel Lopez walked to load the bases with nobody out.
One run scored on a wild pitch, and after Josh Martinez drew a free pass, Christian Ruiz singled home a run to close to within 6-3.
Caleb Deane plated a run with a ground out and Kortes Howard had a RBI single to make it 6-5. Lopez again reached on a walk to load the bases again, but Tyler Legacy was able to strand the runners to escape the jam and go on to the victory.
Rockwall, meanwhile, scored in all five innings, highlighted by a seven-run outburst in the second, as it rolled to a 15-0 run-rule win over Skyline.
Tate Sloan and Remington Spoerl combined to strike out seven and allow only two hits.
Andrew Tellia had three RBIs, Brayden Randle went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, Sloan helped his own cause, going 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two driven in and Mac Rose and Jake Overstreet each added a pair of RBIs.
Horn looks to bounce back when it returns home to Tillery Field to take on Skyline at 7 p.m. Thursday. North Mesquite and Mesquite are both on the road to face Tyler Legacy and Rockwall-Heath, respectively.
