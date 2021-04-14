This is the time of year when a team wants to peak and Horn is showing glimpses of doing that.
The Jaguars won their second game in as many days with a 5-1 victory over Skyline on Tuesday to improve to 4-5 in 10-6A.
Fabian Escobedo did the job on the mound, allowing just one earned run and scattering six hits while striking out three in seven innings of work.
Horn struck for three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Tespo Williams got things started with a triple and then raced home to score on a wild pitch. J.J. Lopez walked and Ajari Camp doubled to put two runners on and each scored on ground outs from Kortes Howard and Cade Singleton.
The Jaguars went back to work in the bottom of the fifth, as Williams and Camp singled sandwiched around a walk to Lopez to load the bases. Singleton brought home one run when he reached on an error and Horn scratched across another, as well, to make it 5-0.
The Raiders were able to break the shutout bid in the top of the seventh inning with a run, but Escobedo slammed the door to close out the win.
The victory came just one day after Horn pulled out a big 4-2 victory over Tyler Legacy.
Just as on Tuesday, the Jaguars got a strong performance on the mound, this time from Dylan Ristau, who struck out four and allowed just the two runs in seven innings.
Horn drew first blood in the bottom of the first inning, as Howard was hit by a pitch and Rob Demons then delivered a RBI double.
The Raiders responded in the top of the second, as Colby Harris singled and scored on a triple by Jackson Newhouse. William Randall then added a sacrifice fly to give them a 2-1 lead.
The Jaguars staged a two-out rally in the third, starting when Howard was hit by a pitch. Singleton then drew a walk and Demons plated both with a two-run double to grab a 3-2 lead.
Horn tacked on an insurance run in the fifth, as Camp singled, moved into scoring position on a base hit by Howard and then scored on Singleton’s RBI single and that would prove to be the final runs of the game.
Mesquite and North Mesquite were not as fortunate on Tuesday, as each suffered losses.
Rockwall-Heath erupted for 13 runs in the third inning to run away with a 20-0 victory over the Skeeters.
Jonny Lowe struck out eight in four innings, with Caden Fiveash striking out two in his one inning of work.
Kevin Bazzell had a huge night, going 3-for-3 with two triples, a home run and seven RBIs. Gage Barkley scored three runs and drove in three, Karson Krowka scored three times and Kaston Mason added a pair of runs batted in.
Julian Rosales and Cameron Lance had the lone base hits for the Skeeters.
The Stallions were unable to get their offense untracked, as Tyler Legacy was able to claim a 10-0 victory.
The second half of the two-game sets are slated for Friday, with North Mesquite hosting the Raiders at 4:30 p.m. at Copeland Field, the Skeeters at home to take on Rockwall-Heath at 7 p.m. at Tillery Field and Horn going on the road to face Skyline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.