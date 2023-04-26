MESQUITE BASEBALL
Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

Mesquite put itself in position to make the playoffs during the course of the 10-6A season, but it finds itself in an uncomfortable position during the final week of not being able to control its own fate.

The Skeeters drew a tough draw last week against district-leading Rockwall, who completed a series sweep last Friday with a 8-0 victory, as Keller Lindeman picked up the win on the mound, Brayden Randle went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs and Pearson Riebock was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and one run batted in.

