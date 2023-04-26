Mesquite put itself in position to make the playoffs during the course of the 10-6A season, but it finds itself in an uncomfortable position during the final week of not being able to control its own fate.
The Skeeters drew a tough draw last week against district-leading Rockwall, who completed a series sweep last Friday with a 8-0 victory, as Keller Lindeman picked up the win on the mound, Brayden Randle went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs and Pearson Riebock was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and one run batted in.
That left Mesquite with a 4-8 district record, which at the time was one game ahead of Tyler Legacy and two games ahead of Royse City.
The Raiders had the tough assignment of having to knock off the Yellowjackets and Rockwall held serve with a 10-0 victory on Tuesday.
The Skeeters were hoping to pick up an assist from crosstown rival Horn, but the Bulldogs were able to pull out a 5-2 victory.
Bradley Haydicky did the job on the mound for Royse City in a complete-game effort, Drake McIver homered and drove in two runs and Ethan Myers also had a pair of RBIs.
Caleb Deane struck out five in 5.2 innings and Fabian Escobedo and Josh Martinez each drove in runs, but it was not enough.
If the weather holds up, the 10-6A teams are scheduled to wrap up on Friday.
Royse City hosts Horn, needing a victory to force a tie for fourth place and Tyler Legacy is on the road at Rockwall having to do the same.
Mesquite spilt the series with both teams, so a win by either will result in a play-in game for the final playoff spot. A loss by both and the Skeeters officially return to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2015-2016.
Though both are already in the playoffs, Rockwall-Heath and North Forney entered the week with an important series of their own.
The Hawks (9-2) claimed a 4-1 victory over the Falcons (8-3) on Tuesday to edge into sole possession of second place.
If North Forney is able to earn a split, the teams could meet for a third time in a week in a seeding game
Rockwall-Heath could also earn a share of the 10-6A championship should it win and Rockwall falls to Tyler Legacy, but the Yellowjackets would still be the No. 1 seed due to their sweep of the head-to-head series.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson.
