Horn and North Mesquite returned to the field on Tuesday and both were quickly looking forward to the next game after games to forget.
Horn (5-6), who has a district bye next week, was hoping to make a final push up the standings, but Rockwall was able to post a 14-0 victory.
Mac Rose struck out eight and allowed just a single hit in four innings, while Landon Seutter fanning two in one inning of work.
Cole Dillon went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Barrett Riebock scored three runs.
North Mesquite fell to 2-7 after a 17-1 loss to Skyline, all but ending its hopes of making a late playoff run.
Rockwall-Heath (8-1) defended its spot atop the standings with a 6-2 victory over Tyler Legacy (5-3).
Jonny Lowe went six strong innings to get the win and Caden Fiveash came on in relief and struck out the side in the seventh.
Jett Williams went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs batted in, Kaston Mason had a pair of RBIs and Josh Hoover scored twice for the Hawks, while Ethan Smith drove in both runs for the Raiders.
Horn wraps up its district season on Friday with a home date against Rockwall at Tillery Field, Rockwall-Heath hosts Tyler Legacy as it looks to maintain its hold on first place and North Mesquite looks to bounce back on the road against Skyline.
