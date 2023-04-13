MESQUITE BASEBALL
Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown/TXActionPhoto.com

It has been a tough 10-6A season for Mesquite and Horn at times thus far, but both are still in the hunt for the playoffs heading into the final weeks.

The Skeeters fell to 4-5 after dropping a 14-2 decision to North Forney (5-2) on Tuesday, while Horn slipped to 2-7 with a 1-0 setback to Rockwall-Heath (5-2).

