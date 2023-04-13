Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: April 13, 2023 @ 7:12 pm
It has been a tough 10-6A season for Mesquite and Horn at times thus far, but both are still in the hunt for the playoffs heading into the final weeks.
The Skeeters fell to 4-5 after dropping a 14-2 decision to North Forney (5-2) on Tuesday, while Horn slipped to 2-7 with a 1-0 setback to Rockwall-Heath (5-2).
In the other game of the night, Tyler Legacy (3-4) gave its postseason hopes a boost with a 8-0 blanking of Royse City (1-6).
Mesquite and Horn have each played two more games than many of their 10-6A opponents, as their byes fall later in the season, making each of their next three that much more important.
The Skeeters’ sweep of the Jaguars is a big reason for their edge in the standings.
The Mesquite offense has been led by Adam Pineda, who is hitting .395 with a triple and four doubles, while Luis Castillo (.372) and SirMaje Wallace (.325) are also batting above .300.
Other contributing bats thus far include Sebastian Estevane, Josue Munoz, Chris Sarmiento and Kaleb Lair.
Pineda and Castillo have also been key figures in the pitching staff along with Oscar Maldonado, Lair and Adrian Davenport.
Tuesday’s loss could serve as a microcosm of the last two weeks for the Jaguars.
During that time, it is 1-4, with losses of 1-0, 2-0 and 6-5, as well as a 7-3 setback that went to extra innings.
Fabian Escobedo has turned in some big performances on the mound, throwing complete-game shutouts against Tyler Legacy and North Forney.
The Jaguars have also gotten good work from Christian Ruiz and Caleb Deane, who took the hard-luck loss on Tuesday, despite giving up only four hits and no earned runs over six innings.
Though the offense has struggled at times, there is pop with Kortes Howard, Cam Harrison, Diego Washington, Antonio Bradley, Josh Martinez and Hassiel Lopez.
If Horn can split the series with Rockwall-Heath on Friday, it closes with a favorable series against Royse City in the final week.
Mesquite’s road, meanwhile, is much tougher, as it draws district-leading Rockwall (7-1) for a two-game set next week.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
