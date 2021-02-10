Horn might not have been able to defend its district title, but it realized its most important goal and that is to be playing in the postseason.
The Jaguars completed the 10-6A slate with a 9-3 record after rolling to a 78-47 victory over crosstown rival North Mesquite on Tuesday.
Horn will be the third seed when the playoffs get started next week, though its opponent is still up in the air due to a chaotic finish in 9-6A.
The Jaguars opened the game on a 22-7 run and led 41-21 at halftime and it would not get any closer from there.
Horn’s offensive balance was on display, as Tsepo Williams and Sean Moning each tallied 11 points, Xai Koinyang scored nine and Jordan Williams, Nathan Lee and Juwan Lewis each added eight.
Dalan Hicks scored 13 points, Shamar Strain had 11 and Kai Howard chipped in with eight for the Stallions, who finish the season at 1-11.
Though the regular season was scheduled to come to a close for 10-6A on Tuesday, the Horn/North Mesquite game was the only one played.
Rockwall-Heath has been forced into quarantine and had to forfeit a pair of games, including against Horn on Saturday and Rockwall on Tuesday.
That allowed the Yellowjackets (10-2) to share the district championship with Tyler Legacy (10-2), who was idle on Tuesday.
Mesquite’s (2-9) finale against Skyline (3-8) was also cancelled due to the Raiders going into quarantine.
Despite the frustrating end, Rockwall-Heath (6-6) will be headed to the fourth seed when the playoffs start next week.
As for their next challenges, the four teams will have to wait until the dust settles in 9-6A later this week.
Garland (10-3) and Naaman Forest (10-3) are currently tied for first place and they will meet on Friday to determine the district champion.
Wylie (9-4) is playoff-bound but its seeding is still up in the air.
Sachse (8-5) is in the driver’s seat and will secure at least fourth place with a win over rival Rowlett on Friday.
A Mustangs loss, though, coupled with a South Garland win over Wylie would create a tie for fourth and a likely play-in game.
