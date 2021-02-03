With two weeks left in the regular season, four teams at the top of the standings were separated by just one-half game.
All four contenders played one another on Tuesday, which created some separation.
Horn (7-3) now finds itself trying to play catch-up after suffering a 62-34 loss to Rockwall.
The Jaguars edged out a two-point victory in the first meeting, but the Yellowjackets gained a measure of revenge, using a 16-4 run in the second quarter to take the lead and then outscoring Horn 30-18 in the second half to pull away.
Nathan Lee led the Jaguars with 11 points, with Sean Moning and Tsepo Williams each adding five. Kaden Shelburne paced Rockwall with 19 points, while Logan Hutton had 16 and Colby Stone chipped in with eight.
The Yellowjackets are now 7-2 and in second place, just one-half game back of Tyler Legacy (8-2), who rolled to a 73-42 victory over Rockwall-Heath (6-3), who slipped back into fourth place.
North Mesquite was hoping to notch its second district win, but Skyline was able to pull out a 59-51 overtime victory.
The Stallions got off to a great start with a 16-7 run and led 28-19 at halftime. But the Raiders made up that deficit in the third quarter and it was even at 44-44 at the end of regulation.
Behind 28 points from Kamawua Black and 15 from Edwin Solis, Skyline exploded for 15 points in the extra frame to claim the win.
Kai Howard led a trio of North Mesquite players in double figures with 13 points, Cordale Russell had 11 and Dalan Hicks added 10.
As opposed to Tuesday, none of the district leaders will meet up, as Tyler Legacy goes on the road to play Mesquite, North Mesquite hosts Rockwall and Skyline takes on Rockwall-Heath.
