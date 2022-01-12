Though the 10-6A season is still young, there is already some separation in the standings, as the top four teams have a two-game cushion in the loss column after Tuesday’s action.
Fortunately for Horn and North Mesquite, they are currently part of that upper tier after each notched victories.
The Jaguars remained in first place as they improved to 4-0 with a 53-49 victory over Rockwall (2-1), handing the Yellowjackets their first district setback.
Horn got off to a strong start, leading by five after one quarter and pushing the advantage to 28-17 by halftime.
Rockwall made things interesting, closing the gap during the final two frames, but the Jaguars were able to hold on.
Jordan Williams had a huge night for Horn with 27 points, with Yai Koinyang scoring nine and Spencer Mozee chipping in with five. Caden Marshall had 13 points, Jake Egler scored 12 and David Chang was also in double figures with 10 for the Yellowjackets.
North Mesquite continued its recent surge, picking up its third straight win with a 49-48 victory over Skyline.
The Stallions dug themselves an early hole, as the Raiders jumped to a 22-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
North Mesquite quickly remedied that situation, outscoring Skyline 31-11 during the next two frames to surge into the lead.
The Raiders were not quite done, outscoring the Stallions in the fourth, but North Mesquite was able to hold on for the one-point win.
Tamorrian Grigsby paced the Stallions with 15 points, followed by Korey Neal with nine and Tylan Woodson with eight. Treyvon Jenkins scored 12 points for the Raiders.
Rockwall-Heath is also undefeated, moving to 3-0 with a 38-35 win over Tyler Legacy.
It was a tight game, with the Hawks trailing early, rallying to take a 31-22 lead to the fourth quarter and then holding off a late push by the Raiders.
Hekhi Johnson had 11 points and Kyler Courtney and Deandra Thomas each had nine for Rockwall-Heath. Nick Vasso scored nine points with Triston Jones adding seven for Tyler Legacy.
North Mesquite will try to run its win streak to four in a row on Friday when it hosts Rockwall, Mesquite returns after a bye for a home date with Tyler Legacy in a battle of teams searching for their first district win, and Skyline faces Rockwall-Heath.
