The race for the 10-6A boys basketball title is shaping up to be a good one, as Horn, Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath enter the week with 4-1 records after Friday’s play.
The Jaguars rolled to a 80-54 victory over North Mesquite on Friday.
It was a tough stretch for the Stallions, who are now 0-6 after also suffering a 68-45 loss to the Yellowjackets.
Rockwall opened the game on a 18-8 run and led 38-19 at halftime and was able to put it in cruise control from there.
Caden Marshall led the Yellowjackets with 12 points, Jamal Wiley had 10 and Barrett Riebock added nine.
North Mesquite got 14 points from Cordale Russell, nine from Shamar Strain and five from Keith Mayweather.
Rockwall-Heath entered Friday as the lone unbeaten team, but that came to an end at the hands of Rockwall, who rolled to a 71-40 win.
The Yellowjackets made a statement from the start, using a 21-5 run in the first quarter to take control and the lead was 38-13 at halftime and it was all academic from there.
Logan Hutton had 12 points, Kaden Shelburne tallied 10 and Riebock added nine for Rockwall, while the Hawks got 19 points from Chandler Dickinson and eight from Clayton Schroepfer.
The marquee match-up on Tuesday takes place at Rockwall-Heath, where the Hawks host Horn in a battle of co-leaders.
Rockwall will be on the road to take on Mesquite (1-2), while Skyline (1-3) travels to take on Tyler Legacy (2-2) in a game that could be big in the playoff race.
