Horn returning to the playoffs has seemed like a formality since early in the 10-6A season as the Jaguars continued to rack up win after win.
On Friday, Horn made it official and it did so in convincing fashion, rolling to an 8-0 record with a 77-49 victory over Tyler Legacy.
The Jaguars opened a double-digit lead after one quarter, led 35-20 at halftime and padded their advantage during the final two quarters.
North Mesquite took on rival Mesquite in a big game, with the Skeeters having an opportunity to pull into a tie for fourth place with a victory.
The Stallions had other ideas, riding a strong start to a 64-50 victory.
North Mesquite improves to 4-4 and now has a two-game lead over Mesquite (2-6) for the final playoff berth with just four games left in the district season.
The Stallions got off to a quick start, opening the game on a 15-5 run. The lead remained 10 at halftime before North Mesquite pushed it out to 47-30 at the end of three quarters and then kept the Skeeters at arm’s length the rest of the way.
Corey Love recorded 14 points and nine rebounds, Cordale Russell had 14 points and eight boards, Tamorrian Grigsby registered 13 points and four blocks and Dalan Hicks was also in double figures with 11.
Mesquite got 10 opints from Jay White, nine from Gabe Shelton and six from Sam Ford.
Rockwall (6-2) closed in on a playoff berth with an offensive eruption, as it overwhelmed Skyline in a 98-40 win.
The Yellowjackets topped the 50-point mark in the first half and then reeled off a 27-4 run in the third quarter to open a 78-26 lead.
Caden Marshall had a huge game with 31 points, with Bryson Taylor and Kaden Shelburne each adding 14.
The four playoff teams could be set by Tuesday night.
Horn plays at Skyline and would eliminate the Raiders with a victory. Rockwall-Heath will officially punch its ticket with a victory at Mesquite. That would also make idle Rockwall a playoff team and North Mesquite would join them with a win on the road at Tyler Legacy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.