The upper half of the 10-6A standings has been crowded for much of the season, but never as much as it is right now, with four teams separated by one-half game.
Every time a team tries to creep away from the field, it gets reeled back in and that is what happened to Horn on Tuesday as Tyler Legacy claimed a 68-57 victory.
The Jaguars drop back into a tie for first place with the Red Raiders at 6-2, with Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath just behind at 5-2.
Horn grabbed an early lead, but Tyler Legacy was able to edge ahead 35-31 at halftime and then pull away during the final two quarters.
North Mesquite had had some close losses, but showed it has learned from those experiences as it was able to pull out a 59-58 win over rival Mesquite.
The Stallions found themselves in an early 14-7 hole, but they started plugging away from there.
North Mesquite cut the deficit to five at the end of three quarters and then was able to do just enough, outscoring the Skeeters 22-16 in the final frame to claim the win.
Dalan Hicks and Cordale Russell each scored 15 points and Kai Howard was also in double figures with 14. Mesquite got 13 points from Nazir Hollingsworth, 11 from Jayrin Wadley and nine from Donovan Ceasar.
Rockwall grinded out a low-scoring 35-22 win over Skyline. Caden Marshall led the Yellowjackets with nine points, Logan Hutton had six and Colby Stone and Luke Oxford each had five. Treyvon Jenkins tallied six points for the Raiders.
The district leaders avoid each other on Friday, as Horn looks to bounce back at home against Skyline, Tyler Legacy is at North Mesquite and Rockwall-Heath hosts Mesquite.
That is not the case next Tuesday, though, with a pair of huge showdowns, as the Yellowjackets are at home against the Jaguars and the Hawks head East to take on the Red Raiders.
